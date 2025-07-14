A Christian content creator shared a powerful message directed at KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi

The spiritual message comes as Mkhwanazi faces intense scrutiny after exposing alleged corruption within South Africa

South Africans praised the man's faith-filled support, with many calling for divine protection over the general

A Christian content creator has touched hearts across South Africa after sharing a deeply spiritual message of support for embattled KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

The TikTok user @otradio5, who regularly shares Christian content on the platform, posted the powerful video on 12th July with a caption filled with biblical references:

"Deut 5 / 12 Prov 31 v 9 Heb 5 v 12 - 14 John 7 v 24 2 Cor 6 v 14 Isa 54 v 17 Nrs 6 v 24 - 26."

Speaking directly to the camera, the man delivered what he called a prophetic message to General Mkhwanazi, acknowledging his stance that "there can never be peace between a police officer and a criminal." The content creator connected this statement to biblical scripture, specifically referencing 2 Corinthians 6:14 about the incompatibility between righteousness and lawlessness.

In the video, the Christian man offered several biblical verses as guidance and protection for Mkhwanazi, including Isaiah 54:17, which states:

"No weapon that's formed against you shall prosper."

He also shared the blessing from Numbers 6:24-26, asking that the Lord bless, protect, and show favour to the general.

The content creator emphasised the importance of staying obedient to God's rules and judging righteously, quoting Proverbs 31:9 about defending the rights of the poor and needy. His message concluded with well wishes and prayers for divine blessing over Mkhwanazi's mission.

Mzansi shows spiritual support

@mazet appreciated:

"👏👏👏We thank God for using you to declare protection and blessings over General Mkhwanazi."

@james_sebola observed:

"Mkhwanazi wants to fix the country; unfortunately, he cannot do that alone. Just like Jesus Christ had disciples, he also needs support from us as a country."

@user4970063117425gloria urged:

"Let's defend him as South Africans."

@proudlyglp1 declared:

"He is a man of God, and the dark political evil in this country cannot live in the light! I pray over the General's life."

@william suggested:

"I heard he left the police. We will vote for him as president."

@kumkanikazi22 concluded:

"Wow, this is profound. Thank you, my brother, hope this message will reach General Mkhwanazi."

General Mkhwanazi faces corruption allegations

The video comes at a critical time when Mkhwanazi has found himself at the centre of a national controversy. According to the South African Government, President Cyril Ramaphosa recently established a judicial commission of inquiry after Mkhwanazi made allegations about a criminal syndicate infiltrating law enforcement and intelligence structures. The general claimed that politicians, police officers, prosecutors, and even members of the judiciary are involved in a sophisticated drug cartel operation.

Community police forums across Durban have rallied behind Mkhwanazi, with many viewing him as a beacon of integrity in the fight against corruption. The Umbilo and Malvern CPFs have both issued statements of unwavering support, praising his bravery in speaking truth to power despite the personal risks involved.

