A local church congregation held a special prayer session for Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's protection and strength after his revelations about deep-rooted crime and corruption within the police force

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has been placed on immediate "leave of absence" following allegations of links to organised crime groups, with President Cyril Ramaphosa announcing a judicial committee to investigate

The church's prayer session for Mkhwanazi has garnered support on social media, with many South Africans applauding the church's stance and expressing support for the Lieutenant General's anti-corruption efforts

A local church congregation has rallied behind KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, by holding a special prayer session for his protection and strength.

A church held a special prayer for Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi amid corruption allegations she levied against the police force and politicians. Image: Gallo Images

This follows his recent bold revelations about alleged deep-rooted crime and corruption within the police force and its connections to powerful politicians. One of those whom General Mkhwanazi implicated was Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, and following the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa's speech on Sunday, 13 July 2025, Mchunu has been placed on an immediate "leave of absence" after allegations of links to organised crime groups were made against him.

Ramaphosa also declared that a judicial committee will look into the allegations, which he said jeopardised national security and violated the constitution, in his live briefing.

Firoz Cachalia, a law professor, was named interim police minister, Ramaphosa added.

In a statement, Mchunu said he "stood ready to respond to the accusations" against him and denied any misconduct.

The president also stated in his speech that the accusations against Mchunu "call for an urgent and comprehensive investigation" and include corruption in law enforcement and meddling in investigations into political deaths.

Church in SA holds prayer session for Mkhwanazi

Mkhwanazi, known for his no-nonsense approach and fearless leadership, continues to make headlines, which have caught the attention of the country, leading many to rally around him in a show of support, as concerns for his safety and well-being were being put into questions by many people in the country with one particular church in Mzansi doing just that.

The pastor called upon the congregation to stand up in prayer for the Lieutenant General in a video shared by @thando_theshopper on 13 July 2025 on TikTok, saying the following:

"In this present moment..We pray for his family, we pray for those who are surrounding him, say Lord, we need more men and women like him who are gonna stand for our country."

The prayer session has gained attention on social media, with many South Africans applauding the church’s stance and expressing support for Mkhwanazi. Some online users have also called on more faith-based communities to offer prayers and encouragement to leaders who take a stand against corruption.

Watch the heartwarming video below:

SA reacts to prayers for Mkhwanazi

People in Mzansi were moved by the church's stand as they flooded the comments section to show support and express their thoughts, saying:

Puseletso256 said:

"No weapon formed against Mkhwanazi shall prosper."

Sthenjwa added:

"I see ANC losing more and more supporters next elections."

Sabelo Mbokazi wrote:

"This is powerful. God showed him, and God will protect him."

Malefu Maria commented:

"I cover him with the blood of Jesus."

Curtlarge stated:

"We were praying for him in the Methodist church in Temba, Leboneng circuit."

