Recent reports surrounding the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi have gained momentum

South African media personality and DJ Warras has weighed in on the allegations and called it what it is

Social media users were up in arms following the report, questioning the possible hidden agenda behind it

Warras has reacted to a multi-million rand render corruption investigation against General Mkhwanazi. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty, Shady Lurker/X

Source: Getty Images

What Warras thinks on recent allegations

KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is once again in the spotlight regarding a tender corruption investigation. However, this move does not surprise radio presenter Warras, who has labelled this a mere smear campaign.

TV and radio star DJ Warras gave his analysis on the alarming allegations against Mkhwanazi, and he held nothing back. A local news publication reported that he and Fannie Masemola are at the centre of a R6.7 million corrupt tender corruption scandal.

On 13 July 2025, the Sunday Times reported that "the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption is investigating possible tender corruption amounting to more than R6.7m against Nhanhla Mkhwanazi and Fannie Masemola."

This X post prompted scathing reactions online from peeps, who have defended Mkhwanazi and are committed to doing so. One of the people to react was Warras, who said this is the beginning of a smear campaign.

"And, like clockwork - the smear campaign begins. I personally don’t care. Mkhwanazi could have stolen 100mil - it’s fine, he’s command has seen the dispatching of enough criminals to hell - resulting in the saving of millions for tax payers, who don’t have to fund their stay in jail."

Interacting with his followers, Warras said people should brace themselves for reports painting Mkhwanazi as a corrupt person.

"Now over the next six months, we will be fed stories of how HE is actually the corrupt one. And how he was part of this and that therefore - whatever he said six months ago is now not credible. Embarrassingly predictable."

Warras previously shared his thoughts on why Mkhwanazi decided to come out in the first place.

Warras as claimed that the investigaton intp General Mkhwanazi is a smear campaign. Image: Shady Lurker

Source: Instagram

Mzansi has their say

Social media users questioned the possible hidden agenda behind this report. Mkhwanazi has been hailed as a fearless leader who is fighting corruption head-on.

@sthedoingthings shared:

"Mchunu must leave, we don't care about dealings of R6M that happened years ago, Mchunu must leave."

@NdabeLit stated:

"Fight back propaganda has just kicked off. We are here. And we will be there."

@Rabbamen asked:

"So the commission of inquiry is just a delaying tactic to try and discredit Mkhwanazi."

@Lindo_Mnisi said:

"Sounds like a fight-back propaganda to me. Further proving that everyone is for sale."

@Kat4Kubs questioned:

"Why did they not investigate it when it came to light? Anyway, R6.7m compared to R360m. They must just accept their fate and stop playing 4 year old he said she said games."

@iJayCeePee expressed:

"It's almost like a playground for kids. It's so laughable it makes me sick."

Below are Warras' X posts:

