DJ Warras shared his thoughts on General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025

DJ Warras agreed with another social media user's theory on why General Mkhwanazi had held the explosive press conference

Netizens agreed with Warras and showed support for General Mkhwanazi, whom they equated to another popular whistleblower

DJ Warras theorised why General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held an explosive press conference.

South African radio and club DJ Warras has shared why he believes KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held the explosive press briefing on Sunday, 6 July 2025.

General Mkhwanazi stirred strong reactions after holding a press conference in which he accused Police Minister Senzo Mchunu of colluding with criminals such as Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala. While Mzansi has applauded General Mkhwanazi for having the courage to speak up against his superiors, DJ Warras has shared his thoughts on why the KZN police chief made the bold decision.

DJ Warras shares why General Mkhwanazi held explosive presser

On Sunday, 6 July 2025, social media user @margieMYDNA took to X and reacted to General Mkhwanazi’s press conference. The social media user shared that Mkhwanazi was probably threatened and ordered to keep quiet, and his holding the press conference was an act of defiance. The post read:

“I suspect Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has already been threatened. That’s why he went public.”

Responding to the theory, DJ Warras agreed with the social media user. He argued that by holding the press conference, General Nhlanhla Mkwanazi was sending a message. The former Gagasi FM host also suggested that the press conference was strategic, and he believes Mkhwanazi has the receipts to back his explosive claims. The post was captioned:

“Good point. He’s probably been told to “be careful” behind the scenes, so he’s making it known that he’s not scared, and by going public, he buys himself the necessary time to fight back - I’m willing to bet he has evidence to back up the accusations that he’s making.”

Netizens weigh in on DJ Warras' theory

In the comments, several netizens shared the same sentiments with the former Live AMP host and explained that General Mkhwanazi had no option but to go public. Others pointed out that his efforts will amount to nothing if South Africans don’t rally behind him.

Here are some of the reactions:

@ceboh6 argued:

“Where else would he go with this? If he is telling the truth, there's no way he could follow the same corrupt "channels" to report this. He was pushed into a corner like that Eskom guy, André de Ruyter. These syndicates are in every area of our country; the ANC need to be out!”

@k_mohale9480 said:

“But he is one man against the ANC. Do you people have any idea how many bodies the ANC have put to the ground? Yeah, unless the whole of KZN SAPS has his back. Because Gauteng SAPS is not. Other provinces are just useless.”

@Thesilentstoic agreed:

“I believe this, too. So, his strategy was to hide in public because that makes things difficult.”

@lwazi_sphe highlighted:

“Pulling up with the whole squad also sends a message! Come at me, I’m ready for you, I’m no ordinary officer, he’s an STF operator.”

@SavvyMav3rick said:

“South Africans must stand with Mkhwanazi and give him their full support. He is a key figure in exposing and dismantling the political-criminal networks operating in the country.”

DJ Warras shared why he believes General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi held the explosive press briefing.

Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy sound off on Mkhwanazi

Apart from stirring reactions from ordinary South Africans, General Mkhwanazi's press conference saw politicians scurrying to respond to his allegations.

Briefly News reported that Sol Phenduka and Maglera Doe Boy weighed in on politicians' swift responses to General Mkhwanazi.

While Maglera Doe Boy noted how quickly politicians had reacted to General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, Sol Phenduka's response was more measured. In not so many words, Phenduka explained how Mkhwanazi had left them without an option.

