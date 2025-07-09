Nota Baloyi is calling General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to make the criminal docket against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu public

Mkhwanazi opened a criminal case against Mchunu, who allegedly colluded with criminals to shut down a police investigation

Netizens expressed mixed reactions to Nota Baloyi's request, with some asking what Mchunu was being charged with

Outspoken former music executive Nhlamulo 'Nota' Baloyi has demanded that the South African Police Service (SAPS) release the criminal case docket opened against Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. This follows reports that KwaZulu-Natal police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi opened a criminal case against the police minister for shutting down a task team that was looking into political killings.

Mkhwanazi opened the criminal case against Mchunu on Monday, 7 July 2025, a day after he held an explosive press conference. During the press conference, the KZN police boss alleged that Mchunu had dissolved the KwaZulu-Natal Political Killings Task Team at the insistence of Brown Mogotsi after a police raid at murder-accused Vusumuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala’s home.

Nota Baloyi demands release of Senzo Mchunu's docket

Nota Baloyi, who previously warned General Mkhwanazi after the press conference, demanded Senzo Mchunu’s criminal docket. He argued that once a docket is opened, it becomes public property.

Baloyi suggested that instead of waiting for the media to follow up on whether a criminal case was opened against the police minister or not, General Mkhwanazi and his team should make the docket public in the name of transparency. The post was captioned:

“Once a docket is with the police, it’s public property. If a docket goes missing, whoever signed for it must be liable for the destruction of public property. Case management needs transparency. We can’t leave it to the media to follow up. Right now, we must get the Mchunu docket! 😡”

How netizens are reacting to Nota Baloyi's request

In the comments section, several netizens agreed with Nota Baloyi. Others asked what charges Senzo Mchunu was facing, to which the outspoken podcaster alleged the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) had not made public.

Here are some of the comments:

@Lingomso_labo said:

"You're making sense these days yaz!"

@pathetickupa asked:

“What’s the actual charge?”

@Tebogo92726359 said:

“I like how your mind works with an ON and OFF switch, you make sense sometimes, other times o ipuwela masepa.”

