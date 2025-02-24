The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has announced that it is taking Nota Baloyi to the Equality Court for hate speech

This comes after Nota made controversial statements about white people on DJ Sbu's Hustler’s Corner SA Podcast on 17 February 2025

The commission urged South Africans to open cases against Nota Baloyi at their nearest police station

The announcement by the commission sparked a wave of mixed reactions on X, with some supporting Nota

Controversial music executive Nota Baloyi is expected to make an appearance at the Equality Court following his alleged racist comments during a podcast. The outspoken music executive turned podcast host recently celebrated after an actress dropped serious charges against him.

SA Human Rights Commission takes Nota Baloyi to court

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) announced on Monday 24 February that it will be taking Nhlamulo ‘Nota’ Baloyi to the Equality Court. Nota is expected to face charges related to hate speech.

While the SAHRC did not reveal when Baloyi is expected to appear at the Equality Court, the commission said it will be seeking a court order compelling Nota to issue a public apology, undergo diversity and sensitivity training, perform community service, and pay an undisclosed monetary fine.

“The Commission’s prayers will include a public apology, diversity and sensitivity training, community service, and a monetary fine, but they are not limited to these,” the SAHRC said.

The commission also advised individuals who feel these measures are inadequate to open a crimen injuria case at their nearest police station.

The decision by the commission to take Nota Baloyi to the Equality Court follows his comments during an episode of The Hustlers Corner SA podcast on YouTube. During the episode that aired on 17 February 2025, Nota referred to white people as Neanderthals and inferior to black people.

After receiving complaints about Nota’s comments in the podcast episode, the commission initiated an investigation which found a prima facie case of hate speech.

“In its assessment of the matter, the Commission considered the legal framework, which is primarily based on the Promotion of Equality and Prevention of Unfair Discrimination Act, 2000, and existing jurisprudence on hate speech,” the statement reads.

Mzansi divided over SAHRC's decision to take Nota to court

After the SAHRC announced on its official X (formerly Twitter) account that it would be taking Nota Baloyi to court for hate speech, South Africans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Some accused the commission of specifically targeting one race while others pointed the SAHRC at similar cases, they failed to take action against. A section of netizens advised others how they could get the commission to investigate certain cases.

Here are some of the reactions:

@MaxwellModiba said:

“I am not a fan of Nota, in fact, I think he needs help but the SAHRC always seems to be taking a hardline against anything black. They hardly pursue anything that is not black.”

@Melanin_Mmaps asked:

“This is pathetic you are willing to take him to court but not Errol Musk?”

@Ngeo_T advised:

“To those asking what about this person and that, you need to officially open a case with them. If there are no cases, they can't just bring these people to book. I think that’s how it works.”

@izidabazabantu queried:

“So, Nota issue is more pressing than Zanzou? Really? Y’all are quiet about that issue?”

@Lecheadi said:

“Him and Musa. Same WhatsApp group.”

@DewaldtSuper asked:

“Took you long enough. How come certain individuals get only fines while others get actual jail time?”

@Frozen__Flame observed:

“Wow. This thread shows people don't want equality, they want immunity.”

@Hayzonelson argued:

“That’s not hate speech its scientifically proven.”

Meanwhile, Nota’s comments caught the attention of South Africa-born tech billionaire Elon Musk.

Musk’s simple reaction to Nota Baloyi’s controversial take on white people sparked a heated discussion on X.

