The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng is building towards ousting Panyaza Lesufi as premier of the province

The DA claimed that the current administration was refusing to publicly release forensic investigation reports into corruption

South Africans are split over the party's plans, with some saying the DA won't get the support it needs to remove Lesufi

The Democratic Alliance is building towards ousting the Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Image: Luba Lesolle

Source: Getty Images

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues. He spent 10 years working for a community newspaper before transitioning to online

GAUTENG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the province wants Panyaza Lesufi ousted as Premier.

The party hinted that it was building a case to remove Lesufi through a Motion of No Confidence, but not everyone thinks it will work. The party’s plan has been met with mixed reactions online.

DA holds true State of the Province Address

On Thursday, 20 February 2025, the party held what it called the true State of the Province Address (SOPA).

The DA’s SOPA comes less than a week before Lesufi presents his own one on Monday, 24 February.

During the party’s address, provincial leader Solly Msimanga claimed that the current administration was refusing to publicly release forensic investigation reports into corruption.

“I promise you; we are building up towards something now, and it might lead to a motion of no confidence against Panyaza Lesufi.

He added that it was building towards that if the administration continued to avoid making the reports public. The provincial government has previously stated that it can only release reports once they are complete.

Some social media users noted that the DA didn't have the support to remove Lesufi from office. Image: Sharon Seretlo

Source: Getty Images

South Africans split over DA’s plans

The party’s plans drew support from many, who also wanted Lesufi gone, but others argued that it would not be able to get other parties to support the cause.

Molly Kekana:

“He must leave with his mayor of Johannesburg and Vereeniging. Enough is enough.”

Terrence Buntalwati Makumbila added:

“Gauteng Health is collapsing under his leadership.”

Stevie GC asked:

“What took so long? This man is an absolute menace.”

@t_junction1 stated:

“New leadership is needed in Gauteng.”

@nottokollo said:

“They don’t have the numbers. The EFF and MKP will not vote with the DA.”

@GI_Irvin stated:

“I wish them all the best because whoever they bring will suffer the same fate.”

@TsipaA said:

“The EFF said it will defend Lesufi as long as he continues to annoy and undermine the DA.”

@MaxwellJabu2kk noted:

“That's difficult terrain to traverse. With the EFF and MKP in Gauteng parliament, they will oppose anything by the DA even though they don't benefit anything from keeping Lesufi in power. This is a race war, nothing else.”

@LangebaanBoer stated:

“The DA talks a good fight. I am not too confident that they will follow through.”

Lesufi named Gauteng co-convenor

Briefly News reported that the African National Congress has reconfigured its leadership in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

In Gauteng, former chairperson Panyaza Lesufi has been appointed co-convenor alongside former mayor Amos Masondo.

In KwaZulu-Natal, Jeff Radebe is the province's convenor and Bheki Mtolo has been left out in the cold.

Source: Briefly News