Panyaza Lesufi is growing tired of the Democratic Alliance.

The Gauteng Premier recently stated that the party’s obsession with his name was no longer funny.

The DA and the Premier have been at loggerheads for a while now, and Lesufi is tired of it.

Lesufi not amused by DA's statement

Taking to social media, he shared an statement by the DA claiming that former ANC President Thabo Mbeki lashed out at him recently.

The article claimed that Mbeki was unhappy with Lesufi’s handling of a racism case at a Pretoria school.

DA accuse Lesufi of covering up corruption

The party also accused Lesufi of covering up corruption, saying that he refused to make numerous forensic reports public.

The DA recently held a press briefing in which they said they would take the matter further if Lesufi failed to cooperate.

The Premier claims that all the reports are public and doesn’t understand what the DA is talking about.

Social media users tease Lesufi

While some supporters rallied behind the Premier, others joked about the DA’s obsession with him. Social media users suggested that the reason why the Da spoke so much about him was because of Helen Zille.

@MabuMolele joked:

“Maybe Magogo has a crush on you😂😂😂😂.”

@BoyJacobs2 said:

“Helen Zille can't sleep without thinking about you.”

@Sisa_Magwaza added:

“You are living rent-free.”

@FootballStage_1 said:

“Haha, maybe they are recruiting you.”

@AphiMana001 said:

“Magogo has feelings for you.”

Lesufi says Tshwane under ANC influence

Briefly News recently reported that Lesufi claimed that Tshwane was firmly under ANC influence.

This is even though the Tshwane metro is headed by ActionSA’s Hazel Nasiphi Moya.

Lesufi made the comments during the ANC’s 100 Days of the Government of National Unity event.

