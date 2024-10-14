Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has declared that Tshwane is firmly under ANC influence

The City of Tshwane metro is currently led up by ActionSA's Nasiphi Moya as the mayor

Herman Mashaba previously credited Lesufi for helping defend ActionSA from the DA's plans

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has proudly declared that the Tshwane metro was under the influence of the ANC. Image: Luba Lesolle.

Tshwane is firmly under the influence of the African National Congress.

That’s according to Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, who heralded the ANC's success during the 100 days of the Government of National Unity (GNU) celebrations.

Lesufi says Tshwane under ANC influence

Taking to the stage for the official welcome, Lesufi addressed President Cyril Ramaphosa, updating him on the party's work in the province.

Lesufi said that since the last time they met, Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni had not been under the leadership of the ANC, but they were now.

Lesufi then turned his attention to Tshwane, which is currently under the leadership of ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya. Moya became the new mayor when she received more votes than the DA’s Cilliers Brink, thanks to a partnership between ActionSA, the ANC and the EFF, along with other smaller parties.

“Comrade president, when we met like this last time, Tshwane was at the hands of those who refuse to render services to our communities.

"We are proud to report back to you comrade president, Tshwane is now firmly under the influence of the African National Congress,” he said.

Brink warns ActionSA about coalition

While the DA no longer controls the Tshwane metro, former mayor Brink did previously express concern about Moya being mayor but having no power.

“ActionSA’s Mayor Nasiphi Moya will be in the office, but she will not be in power. Her strings will be pulled by the ANC’s Gauteng factions and the EFF,” he said.

Herman Mashaba praises Lesufi

Despite previously saying he won’t work with the ANC, Mashaba now has much praise for the party.

He recently took to social media to thank Lesufi himself for helping defend ActionSA from the DA's plans of praise for the party. He recently took to social media to thank Lesufi himself for helping defend ActionSA from the plans of the DA.

Lesufi says ANC is in trouble

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Lesufi diagnosed the ANC and remarked that its recent election performance was a sign that it was a sinking ship.

Speaking at a Gauteng Provincial Executive Committee, Lesufi warned the ANC against repeating the same mistakes it did, which cost it its majority in the 2024 general elections.

