The collapse of the working relationship between the ANC and DA in Gauteng has put the GNU on unstable ground

DA leader Francois Rodgers in KZN has assured the province that the developments in Gauteng would not affect them

Speaking to Briefly News, the MEC of Finance said that their coalition was in the hands of the DA and IFP

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

DA leader Francois Rodgers assures KZN that the GPU is safe. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

As the GNU celebrates 100 days of governance, there have been a few noted hiccups along the way. One of the major and most recent ones saw the ANC turn against the DA and remove the Tshwane mayor, Cilliers Brinks, in a controversial coalition with ActionSA and the EFF. This unexpected move has left investors and citizens in confusion about the future and stability of the GNU.

DA provincial chair and KZN MEC of Finance Francois Rodgers clarified that the instability of the GNU would not affect the government structure in KwaZulu Natal.

"The GNU is based on the majority political party, which is the ANC, but here in KwaZulu Natal, the majority party is the IFP. We are not working with the same formula. So, if things go south nationally, we as a province will ensure that things stay on track here."

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Cilliers Brink vows to continue fighting for Tshwane.

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that former Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink was not taking his ousting lying down. Cilliers Brink promised that the DA would fight to protect against the ANC and EFF destroying their gains. Brink believes the ANC and EFF will battle for resources while blaming ActionSA for any problems. However, South Africans expressed their disinterest in the campaign and thought he should accept defeat and move on.

ActionSA takes mayoral chain in Tshwane Metro

Furthermore, Briefly News reported that ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya was elected as the new mayor of the Tshwane Metro, the fourth in three years. Moya previously served as the council's deputy mayor and was the executive acting mayor.

The DA's Cilliers Brink was nominated once more by his party but received far fewer votes than Moya did.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News