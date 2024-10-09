ActionSA's Dr Nasiphi Moya has been elected as the new mayor of the Tshwane metro, the fourth in three years

Moya previously served as the deputy mayor of council and then was the executive acting mayor

The DA's Cilliers Brink was nominated once more by his party, but received less votes than Moya did

ActionSA’s Dr Nasiphi Moya promised to put service delivery first after her appointment as the new mayor of Tshwane. Image: @Constitution_94.

Source: Twitter

Dr Nasiphi Moya is officially the new mayor of the Tshwane council.

The position has been vacant following the removal of the DA’s Cilliers Brink through a motion of no confidence.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Moya served as the Executive Acting Mayor since then, but now becomes the fourth different mayor in the past three years.

Moya wins with majority vote

During a special council sitting, Moya was elected as the new mayor when she received more vote that Brink.

Brink was nominated by the DA, while the ANC nominated Moya. The ActionSA member received 122 votes to Brink’s 86.

Moya promises to put residents first

During her first speech as the mayor, Dr Moya passionately explained that she was there to bring stability to council and ensure service delivery for all residents.

“I am not an ActionSA mayor, or a mayor from any other political party for that matter, I will be the mayor for the residents of Tshwane,” she said.

She added that she wanted to ensure that the growing divide between the affluent areas and the disadvantaged areas.

“The services received in our affluent areas will be the services received by our people in the previously disadvantaged areas.”

She also called on all the councillors to put aside their political difference and work together to make Tshwane better.

“Our residents deserve better,” she said.

Herman Mashaba thrilled with ANC support

Earlier Briefly News reported that the ANC were throwing their support behind Dr Nasiphi Moya to be the next mayor of the City of Tshwane.

The ANC explained that their decision was to bring stability to the troubled metro and ensure service delivery is prioritised.

ActionSA's Herman Mashaba said the working partnership with the ANC and EFF would be like a walk in the park.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News