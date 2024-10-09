The African National Congress has backed Dr Nasiphi Moya to be the next mayor of the City of Tshwane

ActionSA's Dr Moya is currently the Executive Acting Mayor and was the previous deputy mayor

Herman Mashaba believes the partnership will bring about stability and service delivery to the council

Herman Mashaba is ecstatic after the ANC and EFF backed Dr Nasiphi Moya to become the new mayor of Tshwane. Image: Felix Dlangamandla/ @TheLegalSA.

The ANC has backed Dr Nasiphi Moya to be the new mayor of the City of Tshwane.

Moya has been serving as the Executive Acting Mayor since Cilliers Brink’s removal through a motion of no confidence.

Speaking ahead of the official council meeting to elect the new mayor, the ANC confirmed that they would support the nomination of Moya as the new mayor.

ANC calls for press briefing

Speaking at a special press briefing, ANC National Spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri explained that they engaged with all parties in Tshwane to see how they could collaborate to bring about political and administrative stability.

She added that they also wanted to restore service delivery to the area, which had suffered for the past eight years under the previous leadership. She said that they engaged with all parties to see what was best for the metro, but a ‘Brink or nothing at all’ approach would not work.

The comment was in relation to Helen Zille's statement that Brink should be reinstated as Mayor or the DA would stop discussions over working partnerships with the ANC in other metros.

ANC backs ActionSA for mayoral post

Bhengu-Motsiri also elaborated that Herman Mashaba’s ActionSA didn’t give them an ultimatum like the DA did during discussions.

“ActionSA leadership painstakingly explained to the ANC that their proposal was not a Nasiphi Moya or nothing. After extensive engagement on the calibre of the candidate and the tight timeframes we have to sort out the problems, the ANC agreed to support the candidature of the current acting mayor, Cllr Dr Moya.”

Mashaba thrilled with latest developments

ActionSA’s leader expressed that he was glad that they triumphed and were able to come to an agreement.

“The parties here today that are going to vote Dr Moya into office, we are giving you that commitment that service delivery will be directed to all communities in the city of Tshwane,” he said.

He added that with the support of the ANC and the EFF, it was a walk in the park as far as he was concerned. ActionSA were previously in a coalition with the DA.

DA still want Brink reinstated

The Democratic Alliance previously stated that they would nominate Cilliers Brink for the post once more, but their efforts to get him elected appear very slim.

The council is made up of 214 seats, and a candidate would need 108 votes in order to be named the new mayor.

Currently, the ANC, EFF and ActionSA account for 117 seats in council, giving them a majority. Moya and Brink have both been nominated, and voting is currently underway for the new mayor.

ActionSA nominates mayoral candidate

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ActionSA had put forward a candidate for the vacant mayoral post in Tshwane.

The post became vacant after the DA’s Cilliers Brink was removed from office after a motion of no confidence in him was passed.

South Africans criticised Herman Mashaba’s party, saying that they were only after power and didn’t care about the people.

