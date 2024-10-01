ActionSA and the ANC are in negotiations to work together to take control of the Tshwane metro

Herman Mashaba has submitted an ActionSA candidate to be named the new mayor of Tshwane

The council has less than 14 days to find a new mayor after Cilliers Brink was removed

South Africans are accusing Herman Mashaba and ActionSA of only thinking about themselves after they nominated a candidate to be the new mayor of Tshwane. Image: Fani Mahuntsi.

Source: Getty Images

Are politicians even thinking about the citizens of Tshwane?

That's the question social media users are asking as the battle heats up for control of the municipality.

Following the removal of the DA's Cilliers Brink as mayor of the metro, the Tshwane municipality now has less than 14 days to meet and elect a replacement.

ActionSA put forward mayoral candidate

ActionSA, who were previously in a coalition with the DA in Tshwane, have already put forward a candidate for the post.

Herman Mashaba confirmed that they would be nominating Nasiphi Moya, the current deputy mayor, as the candidate for mayor.

However, the ANC could also be looking to claim the mayoral chain.

Mashaba has since stated that they would only support the ANC's recommendation if they put forward a more competent candidate than Moya.

The ANC and ActionSA are currently in negotiations to work together to take control of Tshwane.

While they have yet to decide which party will get to hold the top seat, South Africans are left wondering whether ActionSA are just out to gain more power.

South Africans criticise ActionSA

Moreshka Lebona said:

“So, it was never about residents, but themselves.”

Louise Lubbe added:

“And so the demands begin. ASA is going to fall flat on their faces. Hope ANC keeps them to the gutters where they belong.”

Charmaine Joseph said:

“Mashaba wants a piece of the pie. That is why he got rid of the DA. He is desperate to get his hands on the finances shame.”

Eleanor Poulter added:

“It's all about power and control, not the well-being of the metro and its residents.”

Hilton Campbell joked:

“Mashaba just made ActionSA to become ActionlessSA.”

Kruidjie Roermynie said:

“ActionSA also want a piece of that pie.”

ActionSA criticise Government of National Unity

Briefly News previously reported how ActionSA were not happy with the work done by the Government of National Unity.

10 of the 18 parties in the National Assembly make up the GNU, but Herman Mashaba’s party aren’t one of those.

National chairperson Michael Beaumont also recently criticised the GNU, saying they have done nothing since taking over.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News