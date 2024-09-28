ActionSA are content with their decision not to have joined the Government of National Unity

National chairperson Michael believes that nothing much has changed since the GNU took over

South Africans have accused the party of being sour and said they should mind their own business

Briefly News journalist Byron Pillay has spent a decade reporting on the South African political landscape, crime and social issues.

ActionSA national chairperson Michael Beaumont believes that nothing has changed under the GNU, saying that his party is happy they aren't a part of it. Image: Fani Mahuntsi.

Source: Getty Images

It’s been over 100 days since the Government of National Unity (GNU) has been in charge of running South Africa.

While many have praised the work done by the GNU thus far, ActionSA are not impressed.

As noted by Eyewitness News, the party’s national chairperson, Micheal Beaumont, explained that the party was comfortable with its decision not to join the GNU.

10 of the 18 parties with seats in the national assembly currently make up the GNU, but Herman Mashaba’s party aren’t one of them.

ActionSA criticises progress made under GNU

While ActionSA is happy not to be part of it, they are also unhappy with the new government's lack of progress.

The party believes that while netizens are more positive about the new government, little has actually been done. Beaumont argued that no reforms have arisen since the GNU took charge.

“A policy lekgotla was supposed to take place, but it’s been radio silence coming out of that space. Instead, we see the NHI [National Health Insurance] being brought back to life and the BELA [Basic Education Laws Amendment] Bill coming into effect.

“We see the secrecy bill, someone blowing the dust off that and starting to bring that ba; we also see the largest cabinet we’ve seen in the history of South African politics,” he said.

Citizens disagree with party’s comments

The party’s comments about the GNU hasn’t sat well with social media users, who accused them of just being bitter.

@karlvanheerden1 asked:

Which will be the next party these dudes join as ASA won’t exist after the next election?😉 Professional grifters.”

@ReynekeWiets said:

“They don't belong in the GNU. There is no space for egotistical, self-serving, disruptive and small-minded politics in the GNU.”

@davidson_home added:

“ASA need to grow up,”

Ina Mouton said:

“The leader is not a team worker at all. Quite a disappointment.”

Sharon Struckmeyer added:

“They must do whatever they want, but if they don't join the GNU, they must keep their noses out of politician’s decisions and actions. It has nothing to do with them then. They had a chance to govern in unity, but their arrogance is getting in the way. So, they must back off and let the GNU decide for themselves what is best for SA.”

ActionSA divorces DA in TshwaneA

ActionSA has been very vocal when to comes to their thoughts about how other political parties do things of late.

Briefly News recently reported that they cut ties with the Democratic Alliance in the Tshwane Municipality.

ActionSA were in a coalition with the DA in Tshwane, but pulled out of their deal over differences with the party.

