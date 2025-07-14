Is Gojo albino? The mystery of his white hair in Jujutsu Kaisen

The question that many have been asking due to his white hair and pale features is, 'Is Gojo albino?'. While the show's creators have yet to reveal the reason for his striking appearance, fans have come up with multiple narratives behind his appearance.

Pictures of Satoru Gojo, a fictional character from the anime and manga series "Jujutsu Kaisen", posted on November 26, 2024. Photo: @gojo_satoru_daily on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Many online reports say Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen does not have albinism despite his striking white hair.

despite his striking white hair. He wears an eyepatch over his eyes to avoid the draining effect of his Six Eyes powers.

The Japanese manga series Jujutsu Kaisen has not given reasons for Gojo's white hair.

has not given reasons for Gojo's white hair. The Six Eyes is a hereditary ability that allows Gojo to see cursed energy in extreme detail and fight without energy depletion.

Is Gojo albino?

Gojo does not have albinism despite having a pale skin tone, white hair, and blue eyelashes. Although the show's makers have not canonically explained the reason behind his white hair, Jujutsu Kaisen fans have come up with multiple theories.

For instance, some have explained the origin of Gojo's white hair as the immense amount of cursed energy he possesses. Another hypothesised theory is his clan's genetics, where babies born from his clan have streaks of white hair.

What species is Gojo?

In the Jujutsu Kaisen universe, Gojo Satoru is a human. He is not a supernatural species or non-human entity but an extraordinarily powerful sorcerer born into the Gojo Clan. His immense abilities come from his inherited cursed techniques, such as the Six Eyes and Limitless, rather than any non-human origin.

Satoru Gojo from Jujutsu Kaisen. Photo: @Satoru Gojo on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

What is Gojo's skin tone?

Satoru Gojo's skin tone is generally depicted as fair in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, presenting a light complexion consistent with his bright and striking overall appearance. However, in some illustrations and manga artwork, his skin tone appears slightly tanned or warmer than the anime's portrayal.

Is Gojo's hair white or grey?

Satoru Gojo's hair is canonically described as snow-white in Jujutsu Kaisen. His hair is distinctly white, emphasised by his bright blue eyes and white eyelashes, making his appearance striking and unique among the anime characters.

Why is Gojo's eye cover white?

Gojo Satoru's eye cover in Jujutsu Kaisen is white primarily because of a design choice in the prequel movie and early appearances, where he wore white bandages over his eyes. Later in the main anime series, his eye cover changed to a black blindfold, becoming his iconic look.

Gojo Satoru from Gege Akutami's manga Jujutsu Kaisen. Photo: @Gojo Satoru on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Why does Gojo Satoru wear a blindfold?

Jujutsu Kaisen creator, Gege Akutami, confirmed that Gojo's eyes are covered to maintain stable cursed energy levels. It also prevents exhaustion due to intense sensory overload caused by his unique ability called the Six Eyes.

Despite the eyecover, Gojo can still see perfectly because the Six Eyes allow him to perceive the flow of cursed energy around objects and people. The unique ability enables him to see without using normal sight.

Trivia facts

Gojo is the only person in 400 years who has inherited Limitless and Six Eyes.

In Jujutsu Kaisen , Satoru became a teacher to reform the flawed Jujutsu society.

, Satoru became a teacher to reform the flawed Jujutsu society. Besides his powerful Domain Expansion, Gojo is skilled in anti-domain techniques, making him versatile in domain battles.

Gojo's anime series won the Best Anime at the 2021 Crunchyroll Anime Awards.

Wrapping up

Is Gojo albino? Officially, he is not diagnosed with albinism in the series. However, fans have associated his white hair with a unique genetic trait in his clan. Others have revealed that his white hair is probably caused by the immense power he possesses.

