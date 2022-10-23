50+ cool anime tattoos for yourself and for couples (matching tat)

Getting anime tattoos is the perfect way of appreciating your best Japanese animation. It is also the best way of manifesting their personalities and embodying them. There are many characters to choose from, depending on your aesthetic and what they speak to you. It could also be the show's logo or quote. The trick is going for something that resonates with you.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

What are anime tattoos called? Photo: @tomasan.tattoov (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Getting anime tattoos might sound like an odd choice to some. Nonetheless, most people are becoming more comfortable with embodying fictional characters. Even though some prefer to get body art with no deeper meaning, others are more inclined to get symbolic body art. So, consider the unique options highlighted in these cool anime tattoos if you are the latter.

Anime tattoo ideas

Getting a tattoo is a big enough commitment, so you would not want to endure the pain of getting body art that does not resonate with you. If you are going for anime tattoos, get creative by trying out inspiration from your favourite anime characters. But which anime character has the best tattoo? Consider these options to establish your best inspiration:

1. Killua

Killua. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Killua is a tragic anti-hero and the third child of the heir of the Zoldyck family. He runs away from home and becomes a rookie hunter. If Killua's personality excites you, get a tattoo of his face on your sleeve.

2. Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo tattoo. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Ichigo is a fictional character and the main protagonist in the Bleach manga series. If Ichigo is your best character in the series, consider getting this minimalist anime tattoo.

3. Team 7 (Kakashi)

Team 7. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Team 7 was a Konohagakure team under the leadership of Kakashi Hatake. If the third episode of Naruto fascinates you, consider getting the Team 7 tattoo. It is perfect for your upper sleeve area.

4. Roronoa Zoro

Roronoa Zoro is a fictional character in the One Piece franchise. In the story, he is the first crewmate to join Luffy's crew after being saved from being executed. If Zoro embodies your personality, consider this easy anime tattoo.

5. Mononoke

Mononoke. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Princess Mononoke is a Japanese animated fantasy film. So, consider getting this slightly sophisticated but unique tattoo if her personality fascinates you.

6. Shoto

Shoto. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shoto is the tritagonist of the My Hero Academia manga and anime series. He is determined to become a Pro Hero. So, if his spirit resonates with you, consider getting this tattoo.

7. Shenron

Shenron. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Shenron is a magical dragon from the manga Dragon Ball and the animes Dragon Ball Z, Dragon Ball Super, and Dragon Ball GT. Consider this inspiration the next time you schedule an appointment with your artist.

8. Hisoka

Hisoka. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hisoka is the Grim Reaper and Magician and one of the antagonists in the manga series Hunter x Hunter. Hisoka is a neutral figure who prides himself in being kind, generous, and polite and does his best to grant wishes that bring joy to the summoner. So, if you value these qualities, consider this inspiration.

9. Natsu

Natsu. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Natsu is a Mage of the Fairy Tail Guild and a member of Team Natsu. Natsu is among the five Dragon Slayers with the additional purpose in the assistance of the defeat of Acnologia. Consider Natsu as inspiration the next time you visit your ink master.

10. Makarov

Makarov is a short old man with black eyes and very advanced baldness. He has a signature moustache that makes him stand out. Makarov is very discreet with his life and authoritative. If he is your spirit animal, get his image ink on your sleeve.

11. Kicks

Kicks. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Consider this inspiration if you are into playful anime characters and are looking for such an anime symbol tattoo. However, it might take longer than usual, so prepare to spend hours getting it.

12. Haku

Haku tattoo. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Consider this Haku inspiration if you are looking for something out of your comfort zone. It depicts boldness and tenacity.

13. Hanako-san

Hanako. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hanako-san is a young girl who haunts school toilets. If she is your favourite manga anime series character, consider this inspiration the next time you get your ink work.

14. Shonen

Shonen. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If Shonen is your favourite show in the manga series, why not consider this inspiration for your tattoo? It is also perfect for the sleeve and stands out.

15. Chainsaw man

Chainsaw man. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Chainsaw Man is another enthralling Manga series you could draw inspiration from. This unique yet easy anime tattoo idea would be perfect, especially if you intend to have one tattoo on your sleeve.

16. Zangetsu

Zangetsu. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zangetsu acts as the manifestation of Ichigo. He is also the antagonist from Bleach and exudes strength. So, consider this option if you want inspiration for a tattoo that speaks to you.

17. Rengoku

Rengoku is a swordsman from the lineage of Flame Hashira. He had access to generations of tactics and combat knowledge and training. He exudes resilience, and if that is the quality you wish to embody, consider getting this easy anime tattoo.

18. Itachi Uchiha

Itachi Uchiha. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Itachi is an anime character in the Naruto manga series. He is responsible for murdering all the members of his clan except Sasuke. His life is a compilation of secrets that get unravelled after his death. If he is your favourite character and you want to immortalise him, get this tattoo.

19. Levi Ackerman

Levi Ackerman. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Levi Ackerman is the tritagonist of the Attack on Titan anime in the manga series. He is also considered the strongest soldier alive. So, if you embody his personality, consider getting this tattoo of his face.

20. Baki

Baki. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Grappler Baki is the protagonist in Baki. He trains with intense focus and is determined to outshine his father, the strongest fighter in the world. If he is your spirit animal, consider getting this simple anime tattoo.

21. Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yu-gi-oh! Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Yu-Gi-Oh! offers a platform for unique anime tattoo ideas. The characters in the series bring out exciting personalities. So, if you have established your spirit animal, consider getting this body art. However, brace yourself for the process because of the amount of shedding required.

22. KSAOHUB

KSAOHUB. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for a laid-back and subtle tattoo? Consider this option. It is classy yet subtle, and the best part, you can tweak it to your preference.

23. Best friends

Best friends. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Are you looking for body art ideas that exude character and emotions? This best friends tattoo is the way to go. The best part, you could tweak it to make it a matching body art.

24. Asuka

Asuka. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Asuka is one of the main protagonists in Neon Genesis Evangelions. She is competitive and very outgoing, thanks to her childhood trauma. If you resonate with her story, consider getting this body art.

25. Kuroro

Kuroro. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Kuroro, or Chrollo, is the founder and leader of the Phantom Troupe. His strength depicts his character, so if that is what you want your body art to embody, consider getting this tattoo.

26. Senku Ishigami

Senku Ishigami. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Senku is the main protagonist of Dr Stone. He is fascinated by the idea of establishing the Kingdom of Science. If he is your spirit anime character, consider getting a tattoo of his face.

27. Nobara

Nobara. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nobara is a free-spirited fictional character in the manga series Jujutsu Kaisen. If Nobara is your best anime character, consider this inspiration as one of the best anime symbols tattoo.

28. Zenitsu

Zenitsu. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Zenitsu is one of the two tritagonists of the manga series Demon Slayer. Even though he has a small stature, he is mighty. So, if you wish to embody his personality, consider this option as one of the best anime symbol tattoos.

30. Akaza

Akaza. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Akaza is a primary antagonist in the manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. He holds a prestigious position serving under Muzan Kibutsuji. Even though he looks scary, you could consider his face as a unique anime tattoo idea.

31. Nezuko

Nezuko. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nezuko is a fictional character in the manga series Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. She and her brother are survivors of an incident that wipes out her whole family. She exudes brevity; if that is the energy you wish to tap into, consider getting this tattoo.

32. Ratitas ninja

Ratitas ninja. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Ratitas ninja is the perfect option if you do not intend to get tattoos of fictional human characters. You could tweak it a bit to make it more playful and embody your desired personality.

33. Fullmetal alchemst

Simple anime tattoos. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This Fullmetal Alchemist-inspired body ink is a unique option, especially if you want anime body art that does not involve a character's face. It is also perfect for the sleeve.

34. Draken

Draken. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Which anime character has the best tattoo? Draken is considered one of the anime characters with the best tattoos. Most people prefer to get an ink art of his face. Nonetheless, try out this slightly modified version for something more unique.

Anime tattoos for couples

Similar to getting a best friend tattoo, couple tattoos should represent your relationship's uniqueness. So, if you are not sure where to start, consider the options highlighted below:

35. Matching anime characters

Matching anime characters. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This anime character tattoo is one of the perfect inspirations for matching anime tattoos. It could mean more than what your bond is about; the best part about it is you can have it on matching body parts.

36. Ashita, no Joe

Ashita, no Joe. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Matching anime tattoos do not have to exude love between characters. They could comprise your favourite anime characters. This Ashita no Joe body art is a perfect inspiration.

37. Peace

Peace. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This peace sign is the way to go if you are looking for subtle matching anime tattoo ideas. If you insist on using it to symbolise your friendship or relationship, consider having it in the exact location as your partner's.

38. Naruto

Naruto. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Naruto is a Japanese manga series that revolves around the life of Naruto, a young ninja. Naruto strives to gain recognition from his peers. So, if Naruto is your spirit anime, consider getting this subtle yet classy anime tattoo.

39. Detailed matching tattoo

Tattoos for couples. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

If you wish to affirm and solidify how much you love and care for your partner, get out of your comfort zone by embracing your best anime tattoo drawings.

40. Banana fish

Banana fish. Photo: @tomasan.tattoo (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This banana fish inspiration is the perfect option for anime tattoo drawings. It is subtle, not too detailed and suits anyone who prefers minimalist body art.

41. Gantz

This Gantz tattoo is another option if you want matching body art ideas. Like any of the options above, you could also have it on any body part.

42. Haku y Chihiro

Haku y Chihiro. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

In the anime, Spirited Way, Haku and Chihiro share a special bond even though Haku dies while saving her. Consider this inspiration if you wish to profess your love for your family or friend.

43. Seita y Setsuko

Seita y Setsuko. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Seita is a fourteen-year-old protagonist of Grave of the Fireflies. He vows to care for his sister after their mother dies during the Kobe firebombing of World War II. Even though their life becomes a struggle for survival, they share such a beautiful bond.

44. Nana

Nana is an enthusiastic character determined to pursue romance and, at the same time, manage her friendships. She is also very compassionate to her mother and adores her very much.

45. Sophie Hatter

Sophie Hatter. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sophie Hatter is the main character in Moving Castles. She runs a hat shoo in her town alongside her mother and sister. Her bubbly personality is one to tap into, and what better way to do so than get a tattoo of her face?

Minimalist anime tattoo

Minimalist tattoos are the perfect pick for anyone who prefers a simpler and softer approach to body art. Minimalist body art can be created on a large or small scale and, on most occasions, focuses on the basics. They have limited to no shading and with the finest details.

46. Sukuna

Sukuna. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sukuna is a mighty cursed spirit, often known as the undisputed King of Curses and the Disgraced One. He is among the antagonists of the Jujutsu Kaisen. This tattoo is a minimalist version of what Sukuna looks like.

47. Eva 01

Eva 01. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eva 01 is a non-prototype Evangelion Unit that houses Shinki's mother's soul. Coming up with body art to represent the non-prototype might require you to be too detailed. Nonetheless, this minimalist version brings it out.

48. Hisoka

Hisoka. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Hisoka is a former member of the Phantom Troupe, and his strength is ranked third in the troop. He is always in search of his opponents and embodies a daring personality.

49. Eren

Eren. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Eren Yeager was a member of the Survey Corps and the main protagonist of Attack on Titan. He develops intense hatred towards the Titans after one of them eats up his mother. His life is a struggle for survival, although he is also determined to avenge her death.

50. Mew y Mewtwo

Mew y Mewtwo. Photo: jo_tattooh (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mewtwo is the first antagonist in Pokemon: The First Movie. He is characterised by a long tail and tube, bold eyes and protruding ears. So, consider the outline of his body as an inspiration for your next ink session.

Is it okay to get anime tattoos?

Yes, it is. It is an excellent way of expressing your creativity, especially if you are into anime films and have preferences in characters.

What do anime tattoos mean?

In Japan, anime body art displays pride and loyalty to the country based on one's familiarity with the country's culture.

What is an otaku tattoo?

Otaku Tattoo is an expo or convention focusing on the anime tattoo community. It provides a platform for the tattoo community and anime fans to share ideas and co-exist.

What is anime style tattoo?

It is unique, expressive and bold. It involves vibrant colours, detailing and shading to create depth and a 3D effect in other instances. At times, it involves storytelling using body art.

If you are an anime fan and have been toying with the idea of booking an ink session, consider the options mentioned above about anime tattoos. Regardless of your personality, style or aesthetic, at least an option or two will suit you. You could tweak it to match your style.

READ ALSO: 50+ wool hairstyles for ladies you should try out in 2022

Briefly.co.za published exciting details about wool hairstyles for ladies. Consider them if you have been looking for ways to style your mane without tugging it.

Wool hairstyles are diverse and easy to maintain. You could have them in different colours, lengths and thicknesses. This inspiration offers a variety of options you could consider depending on your preference and style.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News