Suppose you have been contemplating getting your first tattoo. If you simply want to start adding to an already-existing collection you are creating, getting wrist tattoos is one of the best spots to add a standout symbol, quote, or even matching idea with someone special. This article offers over 30 ideas for your next appointment.

If you are keen on getting artwork, here are some ideas.

Are wrist tattoos a good idea? Considering the small area that is needed, this body part offers you space for a piece of artwork that is significant, and standout yet is still discrete enough to hide it for various events or professional purposes.

There are other factors to consider, too, including the pain level within the area and how quick the healing process can be. Before we go into the best ideas for tattoos on your wrist, here are some of your possible questions surrounding the process answered.

Are wrist tattoos painful?

First, let us discuss what pain level you can expect with this spot. Generally, areas with fewer nerve endings and prominent bones, such as your outer arm and outer shoulder. The inner arm area, including towards your hand, is more painful but not the worst area to get work done on.

Are wrist tattoos hard to heal?

Any area with larger pieces or is placed in constantly moving areas takes longer to heal, including joints, writs and other similar areas. But, if you use proper aftercare, such as frequent ointment usage and avoid picking at the scabs, you can expect a smoother, faster healing process in this popular area.

Do wrist tattoos last?

These pieces can last long if you take proper care of them, during the healing process and in the long run. Ensure you put sunscreen on your artwork to avoid fading, and keep it out of the sunlight for extra care during the healing months.

Meaningful wrist tattoos and matching tattoo ideas

Here are some of the best meaningful concepts to get permanently inked on your body. These matching tattoo ideas that are meaningful can be done with a loved one:

32. Semi colon

Celebrities like Selena Gomez have used the idea.

This idea represents suicide awareness and aims to break mental health stigma. Celebrities like Demi Lovato, who is a recovering addict, and the famous musician Selena Gomez and actors Tommy Dorfman and Alisha Boe also have semi colon tattoos. It symbolises new beginnings.

31. Yin yang

The yin-yang concept has Buddhist ties.

You say both are perfectly balanced when referring to someone as the yin to your yang. The symbol related to Buddhism and spirituality means that every phenomenon is in perfect harmony, with a little good in every bad and a little bad in every good.

30. Organ donor

Organ donor tattoos are generally placed on the arm areas.

If you and your loved ones are organ donors, you can get tattoos symbolising this in an easily visible area, including your lower arms. This design can also help paramedics and other medical professionals identify this fact sooner, which is useful in the given circumstances.

29. Initials

Getting initials inked on you can symbolise any loved one, past and present.

With these matching artworks, you can commemorate a friend or family, past and present. Initials can be done for family members, friends, or even past pets that you want to keep as a permanent reminder inked on your body.

28. Pets

The placement can work anywhere on your arm, from the upper to the lower arm.

Many see their pets as part of the family and grieve just as intensely when their beloved pets pass on as if they were their own flesh and blood. This is one way for you and your family to pay homage to any beloved pet that may have passed on.

27. Crowns

Crowns represent solid power couples.

If you want a matching couple design, choosing a king and queen crown represents power couples and strength as one solid unit. This design is considered more romantic in nature, so it is best reserved for romantic relationships.

26. Pinky promise

This artwork shows a strong bond.

If you want to showcase a strong friendship or bond in general, a pinky promise design is a perfect idea. These artworks show trust and a strong loyal bond between both individuals and are tethered by their trust.

25. Puzzle pieces

Symbolise how someone completes you with this piece.

If you want to show a strong connection between individuals, you can choose to get a puzzle piece. Through this, you can show someone you are close to that they complete you and feel lost without them.

24. Pac Man

This concept is a more playful idea.

Try a more creative approach to matching artwork with Pac Man imagery. The Pac Man idea can be shaped and moulded to suit your preferences and is also not limited to just romantic relationships. Friends and family members can get these designs too.

23. Mickey and Minnie Mouse

This idea is a sweet idea for romantic couples.

Looking at Disney characters can be just what you want for the more idealistic dreamers and cinema lovers. This concept works for best friends or romantic couples but may be better suited for couples and can be done in either bold colour or simple black and white.

22. Chess pieces

This idea is a unique take on matching art.

You can turn to chess piece concepts for those interested in a more distinctive approach. You can add a more thoughtful take to matching artworks with these designs and size them to whichever suits you. It can symbolise anything from power and authority to love and reasoning.

21. Rings

Show commitment with a ring piece.

Rings symbolise lifelong commitment and trust, making it the perfect concept for couples or close friends. You can choose the graphic, distinctive designs or more simple, minimalist designs. Most choose a simple concept that is more realistic in its design.

20. Paper planes

A paper plane can represent freedom and wanderlust.

Get cute paper plane matching artwork with your friend for a unique way to symbolise friendship. Although you can choose many designs and colours to add a touch of creativity, it is best to go the simple route with this to keep it relevant to the concept.

Tattoo ideas for women

If you want more of a feminine touch, here are some of the best classy female tattoos:

19. Moon

A moon represents feminine energy.

Moon symbolism is usually considered feminine energy and makes for a delicate yet standout piece. This idea can be great for most spots on your body since it can be designed in a smaller, simpler concept or a more intricate piece that can be made into a design's centrepiece of work.

18. Star sign

Commemorate your birthdate with a zodiac sign piece.

If you are an astrology lover, you should consider artwork of your zodiac sign. You can choose your star sign as a simple yet dainty piece or add it to other pieces. A great way to add to a design would be the previously mentioned moon piece.

17. Butterfly

Butterfly pieces are well-loved.

For those wanting to get something feminine and classic yet still stand out, you can look to butterfly designs. A dainty butterfly is a perfect piece for a more low key design, but you can also make it more distinctive and stand out if that is more in line with his preference.

16. Flowers

If you want a small piece, a flower is a great idea.

Designs of flowers are a classic choice, and for a good reason. Flowers represent many things, from friendship and love to prosperity and other ideas. You can also choose this imagery simply because of its aesthetic appeal.

15. Bumblebee

These cute insects are popular images to get inked.

Bumblebees, or bees in general, make an adorable addition to your ink collection or as your first artwork. This depiction can represent order and discipline and can also speak to those who are conservationists or nature lovers.

14. Heart

This simple idea can be designed in a basic or intricate way.

A simple heart design goes a long way, as it can symbolise different things for many people. You can either get one as a tribute to a loved one or as a small piece that relates to whatever means something to you. You can also add colour to make it stand out more.

13. Angel wings

This design is more spiritual.

Angel wings are a great way to adorn your body with spiritual symbolism if you are religious. This concept represents various things under spiritualism, including strength, faith, hope and love. You can also commemorate a passed loved one in the form of a guardian angel angle to it.

12. Cartoon characters

Play around with a cartoon design.

Looking for a more playful idea? You can pay homage to your favourite childhood cartoon through a bright, creative design. A cartoon concept can represent something as simple as your ultimate favourite cartoon character when you were younger or something deeper such as nostalgia.

11. Snowflake

Snowflakes are small yet impactful.

A snowflake is a dainty yet striking design for ladies, and the concept can be executed in various ways. You can create intricate, elaborate pieces or go for a more simple, minimalistic angle. These tattoos represent purity or rebirth.

10. Roses

Roses are a classic, well-loved design.

Roses are a popular design that both men and women use since they can be executed in various ways with many associated meanings. You can choose a basic black and white classic design or a more modern, bright look. The concept represents beauty, passion, purity and love.

Tattoo ideas for men

Those looking for more masculine concepts can choose from the following:

9. Lion

Show your fierce side with a lion design. The lion represents wisdom, strength, courage, loyalty, and fearlessness and can make for a stunning standout piece. This concept can also be the beginning of a future sleeve arrangement.

8. Pocket watch

A pocket watch can symbolise how fickle time is or a call to action.

A pocket watch design is an ideal piece to begin a sleeve with, as it can be done in a way that can begin a collection of imagery that perfectly flows. A pocket watch can refer to a deeper meaning of how essential time is and how it can shape our lives for the better if considered more.

7. Forest setting

Another common sleeve starting point is the dark forest setting.

Another popular sleeve beginner is the ever popular forest concept. A gloomy forest setting is a common sleeve starter thanks to its distinctive practical base that catches one's eye quickly. It can symbolise nature, life, rejuvenation and even mystery.

6. Eagle

Standout with a fierce eagle design.

Animal and nature lovers can choose a bold, strong eagle design that can make for a stunning, standalone artwork. An eagle design can represent freedom and can be placed just about anywhere on the body as it can easily be scaled to size.

5. Anchor

An anchor design stands out from the rest.

An anchor can be an incredible addition to an already existing design or as a standalone piece of artwork. This design shows strong symbolism of being grounded and sturdy whilst standing out and can be conceptualised with many details or choose a more minimalistic approach.

4. Arrow

Stand out with an arrow design.

Arrow imagery is a simple yet strong and distinctive design. The meaning behind it can vary on each culture and religious belief, but it is most widely used to symbolise strength, overcoming struggle and triumph. It can also mean an alliance between forces or people.

3. Skull

A skull is distinctive and fierce.

Are you looking for a fierce design that encompasses the dark side? A skull is just the thing you need. This concept can be interpreted in various ways, including perseverance and even overcoming death. However, it is mostly chosen for its bold look, with or without deeper meaning.

2. Star

You can choose from constellations to basic star designs.

Celestial imagery is always striking and interesting and can be approached in various ways that can be unique to the individual. You can make the idea extravagant with intricate designs and bright colours or keep it more low key with minimal linework, imagery and black and white shades.

1. Sun

A sun design is the masculine equal of the feminine moon design.

As the opposite of moon symbolism, the sun is considered to have masculine symbolism. Sun imagery can either be the complementary opposite of the moon idea or as a standout idea. Native Americans believed the sun played a part in healing, and generally, many cultures see the sun as essential to all living things to thrive and survive.

These wrist tattoos are ideal for either adding to an already existing sleeve development or as your first work of ink. The matching tattoo ideas will entice your ink craving.

