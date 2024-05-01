Zakes Bantwini is ecstatic after winning the Best Dance award at the Metro FM awards for his song Mama Thula

He expressed gratitude to fans, fellow artists, and Metro FM for the recognition in a heartfelt Instagram post

Social media, including his wife Nandi Madida, congratulated him, praising his deserving win and the song's impact

South African music producer and singer Zakes Bantwini is overwhelmed with joy after winning the Best Dance award at the just-ended Metro FM awards. The Osama hitmaker wrote a touching post thanking her fans and fellow artists.

Zakes Bantwini reacted to winning the Metro FM award. Image: @zakesbantwini

Source: Instagram

Zakes Bantwini grateful after winning Metro FM award

This weekend was one for the books for Grammy Award winner Zakes Bantwini who sold out his first ever Sikelela Festival and also won big at the Metro FM awards. Zakes, real name Zakhele Madida bagged the Best Dance award for his hit song Mama Thula featuring Skye, Thukzin, and Suffocate.

Taking to his Instagram page, the hitmaker wrote a lengthy caption thanking his fellow artists for working with him, his fans and his family for their unwavering support. He also thanked Metro FM for the recognition. Part of the post read:

"Appreciation: I am truly grateful for this incredible honour, and I will continue to strive for excellence, driven by the trust and support of all those who believe in me. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for being a part of this journey. Together, we can achieve great things. honoured to win the category."

Mzansi congratulates Zakes Bantwini after his win

Social media users including Zakes Bantwini's wife Nandi Madida flooded his page with heartwarming congratulatory messages. Many shared that he deserved the award.

@nandi_madida said:

"Congrats my love! Sold out show and Metro award for best dance, keep winning you deserve it. What a legacy ❤️. As AKA would say “Zakes on the decks, dlala Afrotech Zaka Zaka Zaka Zaka more elastic bands."

@sennygeez commented:

"Without question, you always make us dance! Well deserved."

@mapelo_lubleki added:

"This song deserves multiple awards. "

@sibo_the_zulu wrote:

"A very triumphant weekend!!! Well done bro"

@ligugu.siba added:

"This song has a deep meaning and the melody just hits home ❤️"

Minnie Dlamini and Nandi Madida party together at Sikelela Festival

Briefly News previously reported that Nandi Madida and Minnie Dlamini shared a video while partying hard at Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini's star-studded Sikelela Festival over the weekend.

The Constitution Hill in Johannesburg was the place to be this weekend as many music lovers thronged the venue for the Sikelela Festival on Freedom Day. The event had a star-studded lineup which included the Scorpion Kings, MiCasa, Young Stunna and Zakes Bantwini.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News