Nandi Madida has deep admiration for her husband, Zakes Bantwini, stating the amount of effort he puts into his work

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Nandi Madida mentioned how education is vital to Zakes Bantwini, so that he will be studying at Harvard University

The Madidas have been together for 11 years, and they always express fondness for one another on social media, and that was echoed in Nandi's interview with Briefly News

If we had to deliberate who Zakes Bantwini's number one fan is, Nandi Madida would be the obvious choice. The beautiful media personality spoke exclusively to Briefly News about her husband, Zakes Bantwini, and his illustrious career.

Nandi Madida hailed her husband, Zakes Bantwini, and noted his expansive career, which spans over a decade. Image: @nandi_madida, @zakesbantwini

Nandi takes it back to Zakes' humble beginnings

The Grammy-award winning artist and music producer worked extremely hard for his accolades. Giving him his much-deserved flowers, Nandi Madida stated how Zakes has a deep passion for music, which he studied towards a qualification, which birthed the music innovator he is today.

"When you think legacy, icon and like I always say, musical genius, you really do think Zakes Bantwini. It's without gimmicks because he learned and graduated in music, in Jazz. As a student, before he graduated, he signed L'vovo to his label at the age of 23 years old. In hindsight, it is just incredible.

"From that, he produced and wrote hits for L'vovo, and those became very big hits. He then created a genre called Durban Kwaito music because Kwaito was big then. They created a space for Durban artists to do such. He was innovative. A few years later he decided to take a leap and become an artist. He released songs like 'Clap Your Hands' and 'You're Wasting My Time'.

Nandi speaks on Zakes talent and career plans

The Africa Now Radio on Apple Music 1 presenter said Zakes Bantwini is a musical genius who takes his craft seriously. He has also found a passion for other things, such as education, but he is very good at music.

"Zakes has always been good at reinventing himself. I am a fan of the music. His friends and family all love his music, and we could always see the genius both as a producer and then an artist. He is very fortunate to have such talents. His stage presence is always been something that people also love about him."

Nandi revealed that Zakes Bantwini was accepted to study at Harvard University, but he had to put that on hold because of the pandemic. He gave us a timeless hit, Osama, which further elevated the artist's discography.

"He then reinvented himself once more when he studied and graduated at GIBS [Business School] as an entrepreneur and took on the executive role. Because education is big to Zakes. He became the first artist in South Africa to be head of a&r Sony Music. Again making history. So that was big."

"He was accepted to Harvard University a few years later and was going to do that route and study but he is doing that this year. Unfortunately, COVID-19 happened. He wanted the campus experience, so he put that on hold, so he decided to do what he does best, and that was music. That is when Osama came through."

Nandi Madida celebrates Zakes sold-out show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nandi Madida gushed over her husband, Zakes Bantwini, after his sold-out show, the star-studded Sikelela Festival Constitution Hill in Johannesburg.

Nandi Madida shared a cute picture that left her fans swooning, and Minnie Dlamini captured it.

