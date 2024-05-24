Kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango is unfazed by being excluded from Zakes Bantwini's Durban concert lineup, which includes MiCasa, Kelvin Momo, Major League DJz, and Young Stunna

L'vovo stated that despite not being on the official lineup, he will still perform at the event, as Zakes is like a brother to him

He also expressed his desire to raise awareness about stroke in SA and hopes to secure a reality show to highlight his daily struggles since experiencing a stroke

Kwaito legend L'vovo Derrango has broken his silence after being excluded from the artists performing at Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini's much-awaited Durban concert, scheduled for July.

L'vovo Derrango unfazed by Zakes Bantwini's snub

Kwaito star L'vovo said he is unfazed by being excluded by Zakes Bantwini from his concert. Zakes Bantwini recently announced that he will be heading to Durban to celebrate two decades in the music industry with a star-studded concert at the Durban ICC.

The line-up includes stars like MiCasa, Kelvin Momo, Major League DJz and Young Stunna. Hosts will also include big names like Mpho Popps, Nandi Madida and Minnie Dlamini. Speaking to TimesLIVE, L'vovo said although his name is not on the line-up, he is still performing at the event because Zakes is like a brother to him. He said:

"Zakes and I are brothers and I'm not worried that my name isn't part of the line-up. I'm going to be there to perform ... my fans mustn't be hesitant."

L'vovo wants to raise awareness about stroke

The star also noted that he wants to use his platform to help raise awareness about stroke in South Africa.

"I need production companies to help me secure a reality show so I can showcase my everyday struggle since I had a stroke and educate the masses about it."

Nandi Madida speaks fondly of Zakes Bantwini’s unparalleled legacy

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that if we had to deliberate who Zakes Bantwini's number one fan is, Nandi Madida would be the obvious choice. The beautiful media personality spoke exclusively to Briefly News about her husband and his illustrious career.

The Grammy Award-winning artist and music producer worked extremely hard for his accolades. Giving him his much-deserved flowers, Nandi Madida stated how Zakes has a deep passion for music and he studied towards a qualification, which birthed the music innovator he is today.

