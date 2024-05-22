Zakes Bantwini is celebrating two decades in the music industry with a grand concert at the Durban ICC, featuring top SA artists like Kelvin Momo, Mi Casa, and Sjava

Renowned South African musician and music producer Zakes Bantwini is gearing up to celebrate two decades in the music industry with a grand concert. Scheduled for July at the Durban ICC, the show will be graced by some of the biggest names in the SA showbiz industry.

Zakes Bantwini is set to host a star-studded concert in Durban in July. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and Justin Barlow

Source: Getty Images

Zakes Bantwini to celebrate major milestone in the music industry

Zakes Bantwini has stood the test of time in the music industry. The Grammy Award winner has been working hard to ensure that he stays at the top and releasing timeless classics.

To celebrate his success over the years, the Osama hitmaker is set to host one of the biggest concerts in Durban. Music lovers can look forward to electrifying performances from Kelvin Momo, Mi Casa, Sjava, Young Stunna, Major League DJz, Sun EL Musician, Drega, Stanky, Zakes Bantwini and special guest, Joyous Celebration.

That's not all, the event will also be hosted by some of the biggest names in the industry including Zakes' wife Nandi Madida, TBO Touch, Boity, Minnie Dlamini, Kwenzo Ngcobo, Heazy, Robot Boii, and Mpho Popps.

Zakes Batwini reflects on his journey in the industry

Speaking in a statement shared with Briefly News, Zakes Bantwini, real name Zakhele Madida said he is proud of the work that he has achieved through various collaborations. He said:

"Collaboration has always been at the heart of my success. Working with talented artists and creating music that resonates on a global scale has been incredibly fulfilling. As I look back on the past 20 years, I’m proud of what we’ve achieved and excited for what the future holds."

