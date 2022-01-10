Who is Eduin Cazares? Age, wife, brother, height, profiles, net worth

Edwin Cazares' Grupo Firme has been taking the Mexican music industry by storm since 2014. Starting as a cover band, the group of talented men, including Joaquín Ruiz and Jhonny Caz, released their first original album in 2017, titled Past, Present and Future, and it has only been up from there! Read on to learn more about your favourite banda and norteño musician and how he led his band to great heights.

This Mexican singing sensation is a family man and father of two. Photo: @grupofirme

Source: Instagram

Grupo Firme was initially established as Grupo Fuerza, but because that name was so popular in the music industry, the members decided to go with a synonym, and what better than Firme?

Edwin Cazares' profile

Full name: Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazares

Eduin Oswaldo Parra Cazares Nickname: Edwin Caz

Edwin Caz Famous for: Grupo Firme singer

singer Gender: Male

Male Place of birth: Mexico

Mexico Date of birth: 30 July 1994

30 July 1994 Zodiac: Leo

Leo Edwin Cazares' age: 28 in 2022

28 in 2022 Current residence: Culiacan, Mexico

Culiacan, Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Ethnicity: Mixed

Mixed Sexuality: Straight

Straight Wife: Daisy Anahy

Daisy Anahy Children: Eduin Jnr (7) and Dhasia Geraldine (2)

Eduin Jnr (7) and Dhasia Geraldine (2) Parents: Unspecified

Unspecified Edwin Cazares' brother: Jhonny Caz

Jhonny Caz Edwin Cazares' height: 5 feet 9 inches

5 feet 9 inches Weight: 70 Kg

70 Kg Body measurements: 44-28-40 inches

44-28-40 inches Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Brown

Brown School: Unspecified

Unspecified Occupation: Lead singer of Grupo Firme

Lead singer of Grupo Firme Band manager : Isael Gutiérrez of Music VIP Entertainment

: Isael Gutiérrez of Music VIP Entertainment Net worth: $20million in 2021

$20million in 2021 Eduin Caz' Instagram: @edwincazeli

@edwincazeli Grupo Firme's Instagram: @grupofirme

@grupofirme Facebook: EdwinCazares

Grupo Firme played in Miami in October 2021 and the show was so popular that the tickets were completely sold out. Photo: @grupofirme

Source: Instagram

Biography

Not much is known about this successful singer's childhood. Edwin Cazares was born into a family of mixed ethnicity in Mexico, and the boy was raised alongside his brother, Jhonny, in Tijuana. The brothers shared a passion for music from a young age and went on to sing in Grupo Firme together.

Edwin's Grupo Firme

Grupo Firme is a band of Mexican musicians from Tijuana that was founded by Joaquín Ruiz and Eduin in 2014. Its memebers include Cazares, Joaquín Ruiz, Jhonny Caz, Abraham Hernández, Christian Tellez, Dylan Camacho, and Fito Rubio.

After working primarily as a cover band, they finally released their debut album, "Past, Present and Future," in 2017. When audiences heard Pídeme, El Roto, Juro Por Dios and El Amor No Fue Pa' Mi, their fan base grew significantly as they made their mark in the Mexican music industry.

The ensemble returned a few months later with El Barco, a fifteen-song album that included the songs El Bueno de Tijuana, Dile, Gente de Verdad, and La Interezada.

The group was quite active in 2018, releasing singles, collaborating with other artists, and performing live. In Colombia, they recorded the album En Vivo Desde Medelln Colombia, which became very popular both inside and outside of Mexico.

Caz became a Latin Grammy winner in November 2021. Photo: @eduincaz

Source: Instagram

Me Cansé de Amarte and the hit single El Amor No Fue Pa 'M' (ft. Banda Coloso) propelled the group to popularity in 2019.

In 2020, the band began the year with the track La I'm Pasando Mal and then collaborated on Mi Pretexto de Borracho with Enigma Norteo.

The group had six entries on the Billboard charts for Regional Mexican Airplay, five for Hot Latin Songs, and six for Latin Airplay. The Lenin Ramirez-assisted "Yo Ya No Vuelvo Contigo" charted at No. 1 on the Regional Mexican Airplay chart on June 6, 2020, and reached the Top 10 on Hot Latin Songs and Latin Airplay.

Who is Eduin from Grupo Firme's wife?

Daisy Anahy is a content creator and social media icon. At the time of writing, she boasted 1.3 million followers on TikTok, with over 5 million likes for her creations. She also has over 2 million Instagram followers, while Edwin Cazares' Instagram has around 5.9 m followers at the start of 2022.

Not much is known about the beginning stages of their romance, but Caz and Daisy tied the knot in 2015. The Mexican star went out of his way to keep his wife out of the public eye until around 2019, when a scandal broke out.

The lead singer of Grupo Firme with his wife, Daisy, and two kids. Photo: @eduincaz

Source: Instagram

The singer's name began trending when a woman named Stephanie Hernandez from Ciudad Juarez, Chihuahua, published a video indicating that the two had an affair. Stephanie claims they were in a relationship together, and she had no idea about Edwin Cazares' wife.

Grupo Firme's lead singer denied all accusations and finally introduced his wife to the world - who apparently was the woman in the video that Stephanie somehow got her hands. The cute couple has two children, Eduin Jnr, born in 2015, and Dhasia Geraldine joined the family in 2020.

How old is the guy from Grupo Firme?

This sexy singer was born under the Leo star sign on July 30, 1994. So how old is Eduin Cazares? In 2022, the lead singer and founder of Grupo Firme will celebrate his 28th birthday. His wife, Daisy Anahy's edad (or age), is a year older than her man, and their children will be turning 7 and 2 this year.

The band's co-founder, Joaquín Ruiz, was born on September 15, 1993, making him 29 years old in 2022.

Edwin Cazares' net worth

This singer has been making music with Grupo Firme for almost a decade, and his popularity has resulted in a significant fan base. As a result, Eduin Caz's net worth in 2021 was estimated at $20 million.

This seven-member boy band is still going strong. Photo: @grupofirme

Source: Instagram

Edwin Cazares is an up-and-coming star with the Mexican sensation Grupo Firme. As the band's lead singer, he has guided this group of talented men to success as banda and norteño musicians. Starting as cover artists, the boys have left a footprint on the Mexican music industry.

