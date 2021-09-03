Gabriel Soto: age, children, wife, awards, TV shows, profiles, worth
Gabriel Soto is no new name in the world of entertainment. He is an established Mexican actor and award-winning model. Interestingly, Soto has been in the show biz scene for more than two decades now. So, besides his career, what else do you know about him?
No doubt, Gabriel Soto is one of the most talented lads worth admiring. Since he became a star, he has appeared in countless telenovelas and films, making a name for himself. Consequently, his acting and modelling prowess has seen him win several worthy awards.
Gabriel Soto's profile summary
- Full name: Gabriel Soto Borja-Díaz
- Popular as: Gabriel Soto
- Gender: Male
- Date of birth: 17 April 1975
- Age: 46 years old (as of 2021)
- Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico
- Nationality: Mexican
- Religion: Christian (Catholic)
- Zodiac sign: Aries
- Gabriel Soto's parents: Francisco Soto-Borja Anda, Elisa Díaz Lombardo
- Marital status: Married
- Spouse: Irina Baeva
- Ex-wife: Spouse: Geraldine Bazán (m. 2016–2018)
- Kids: Elisa Marie Soto, Alexa Miranda Soto
- Education: The Edron Academy
- Height: 6′ 0¾” or 1.85 m
- Weight: 80 kg
- Eye colour: Blue
- Hair colour: Blonde
- Occupation: Acting, modelling
- Years active: 1997–present
- Gabriel Soto's Instagram: @gabrielsoto
- Twitter: @gabrielsotoMEX
- Facebook: @GabrielSotoOficial
- Net worth: Approximately $15 million
Gabriel Soto’s biography
Gabriel Soto Borja-Díaz was born on 17th April 1975 in Mexico City, Mexico. He is the son of Francisco Soto-Borja Anda and Elisa Díaz Lombardo. Sadly, his mother succumbed when he was seven years old. So, he has a few memories of his deceased mother.
Unlike his mother, little is known about his father. He celebrated him during Father's Day in 2021. He posed for a picture with him alongside his two daughters.
What nationality is Gabriel Soto?
He was born and raised in Mexico. Therefore, he is a Mexican national with Mexican ancestry.
How old is Gabriel Soto?
At the time of writing, Gabriel Soto's age is 46 years. He celebrates his birthday on the 17th of April.
Career
Gabriel is a professional actor and model. He ventured into the show business industry in 1997. A year before, he represented Mexico in the Mister World pageant. Notably, he became the first runner-up.
Over the years, he has appeared in many telenovelas and movies, making him a pro in the field. Similarly, he has appeared in a few covers of fashion magazines in his country.
He made his acting debut in Mi querida Isabel, starring as Juan. His career did not pick up immediately, he took a break of around three years. In 1999, he made a return to acting when he landed a role on Alma Rebelde, portraying Vladimir. Since then he has appeared in around 30 movies and TV shows.
Gabriel Soto's movies
Soto has appeared in a few movies and they include:
- La Peor de Mis Bodas 2 (2019) as Salvador
- Cofradía (2018) as Yago
- La Peor de Mis Bodas (2016) as Salvador
- Yo no creo en los hombres... el origen (2015) as Maximiliano
- El secreto (2010) as Iblis
- Ladrón que roba a ladrón (2007) as Anival Cano
TV shows
Unlike movie appearances, Soto has appeared in many TV shows. Below are some of Gabriel Soto's TV shows:
- Te acuerdas de mí (2021) as Pedro Cáceres
- Soltero con hijas (2019-2020) as Nicolás Contreras
- Cita a ciegas (2019) as Alfredo
- Vecinos (2019) as Pietro Massomi
- Caer en tentación (2017-2018) as Damián
- Along Came Love (2016-2017) as David
- Anything But Plain (2016) as Santiago
- I Don't Trust Men Anymore (2014-2015) as Maximiliano
- Libre para amarte (2013) Enrique del Pino
- A Shelter for Love (2012)Rodrigo Torreslanda
- The Power of Destiny (2011) Camilo Galván
- Sortilegio (1985-2009) as Fernando Alanís
- Dear Enemy (2008) as Alonso Ugarte Solano
- Bajo las riendas del amor (2007) Juan José Álvarez
- La verdad oculta (2004) as Carlos Gómez
- Las vías del amor (2002) as Adolfo Lascuráin / Nicolás Quesada Barragán
- Amigas y rivals (2001) as Ulises Barrientos 'El Feo'
Gabriel Soto's awards
The TV star has been nominated for many awards, thanks to his acting prowess. Some of the ones he has won include:
- TVyNovelas Awards: Los Favoritos del Público – Favorite Couple (2013 and 2015)
- TVyNovelas Awards: Los Favoritos del Público – The Most Handsome Actor (2013 and 2015)
- TVyNovelas Awards: Favoritos del Público: Kiss (2015)
- Premios ACE: Yo no creo en los hombres – Best TV Actor (2016)
Net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gabriel Soto's net worth is $15 million as of 2021. His primary sources of wealth are acting and modelling. Usually, he lands long term TV roles.
For instance, he appeared in 220 episodes of Las vías del Amor. Also, he featured in 205 episodes of Wooden Woman in 2004. Presumably, he made an impressive fortune from the telenovelas.
Who is Gabriel Soto's spouse?
The Wooden Woman star is currently in a relationship with Irina Baeva. The two are yet to make their relationship official through a wedding, hopefully. Previously, he was married to Geraldine Bazán. The ex-couple finalized their divorce on 7th March 2018.
Their marriage resulted in the birth of two amazing kids. The names of Gabriel Soto’s children are Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda.
Besides Irina and Geraldine, Soto has been romantically involved with a few other women. For instance, he has allegedly dated Marjorie De Sousa, Aracely Arámbula, and Martha Julia.
Indeed, Gabriel Soto is among the most talented Mexican actors. He has been consistent and persistent throughout his career. He is, undoubtedly, an inspiration to many young people who would want to venture into the show business scene.
