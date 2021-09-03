Gabriel Soto: age, children, wife, awards, TV shows, profiles, worth

Gabriel Soto is no new name in the world of entertainment. He is an established Mexican actor and award-winning model. Interestingly, Soto has been in the show biz scene for more than two decades now. So, besides his career, what else do you know about him?

Gabriel Soto attends Mira Quien Baila Week 5 at Univision Studios on October 15, 2017 in Miami, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

No doubt, Gabriel Soto is one of the most talented lads worth admiring. Since he became a star, he has appeared in countless telenovelas and films, making a name for himself. Consequently, his acting and modelling prowess has seen him win several worthy awards.

Gabriel Soto's profile summary

Full name : Gabriel Soto Borja-Díaz

: Gabriel Soto Borja-Díaz Popular as : Gabriel Soto

: Gabriel Soto Gender: Male

Male Date of birth: 17 April 1975

17 April 1975 Age: 46 years old (as of 2021)

46 years old (as of 2021) Place of birth: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico Nationality: Mexican

Mexican Religion: Christian (Catholic)

Christian (Catholic) Zodiac sign: Aries

Aries Gabriel Soto's parents: Francisco Soto-Borja Anda, Elisa Díaz Lombardo

Francisco Soto-Borja Anda, Elisa Díaz Lombardo Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Irina Baeva

Irina Baeva Ex-wife: Spouse: Geraldine Bazán (m. 2016–2018)

Spouse: Geraldine Bazán (m. 2016–2018) Kids: Elisa Marie Soto, Alexa Miranda Soto

Elisa Marie Soto, Alexa Miranda Soto Education: The Edron Academy

The Edron Academy Height: 6′ 0¾” or 1.85 m

6′ 0¾” or 1.85 m Weight: 80 kg

80 kg Eye colour: Blue

Blue Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Occupation: Acting, modelling

Acting, modelling Years active: 1997–present

1997–present Gabriel Soto's Instagram: @gabrielsoto

@gabrielsoto Twitter: @gabrielsotoMEX

@gabrielsotoMEX Facebook: @GabrielSotoOficial

@GabrielSotoOficial Net worth: Approximately $15 million

Gabriel Soto’s biography

Abraham Cornejo presents his paintings as gifts a gift to actor Gabriel. Photo: Medios y Media

Source: Getty Images

Gabriel Soto Borja-Díaz was born on 17th April 1975 in Mexico City, Mexico. He is the son of Francisco Soto-Borja Anda and Elisa Díaz Lombardo. Sadly, his mother succumbed when he was seven years old. So, he has a few memories of his deceased mother.

Unlike his mother, little is known about his father. He celebrated him during Father's Day in 2021. He posed for a picture with him alongside his two daughters.

What nationality is Gabriel Soto?

He was born and raised in Mexico. Therefore, he is a Mexican national with Mexican ancestry.

How old is Gabriel Soto?

At the time of writing, Gabriel Soto's age is 46 years. He celebrates his birthday on the 17th of April.

Career

Gabriel is a professional actor and model. He ventured into the show business industry in 1997. A year before, he represented Mexico in the Mister World pageant. Notably, he became the first runner-up.

Over the years, he has appeared in many telenovelas and movies, making him a pro in the field. Similarly, he has appeared in a few covers of fashion magazines in his country.

He made his acting debut in Mi querida Isabel, starring as Juan. His career did not pick up immediately, he took a break of around three years. In 1999, he made a return to acting when he landed a role on Alma Rebelde, portraying Vladimir. Since then he has appeared in around 30 movies and TV shows.

Gabriel Soto's movies

Soto has appeared in a few movies and they include:

La Peor de Mis Bodas 2 (2019) as Salvador

(2019) as Salvador Cofradía (2018) as Yago

(2018) as Yago La Peor de Mis Bodas (2016) as Salvador

(2016) as Salvador Yo no creo en los hombres... el origen (2015) as Maximiliano

(2015) as Maximiliano El secreto (2010) as Iblis

(2010) as Iblis Ladrón que roba a ladrón (2007) as Anival Cano

TV shows

Unlike movie appearances, Soto has appeared in many TV shows. Below are some of Gabriel Soto's TV shows:

Sebastian Rulli and Gabriel Soto poses for photos during a press conference to promote Una Pareja de Tres at 11 de Julio Theatre on May 15, 2018 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo: Carlos Tischler

Source: Getty Images

Te acuerdas de mí (2021) as Pedro Cáceres

(2021) as Pedro Cáceres Soltero con hijas (2019-2020) as Nicolás Contreras

(2019-2020) as Nicolás Contreras Cita a ciegas (2019) as Alfredo

(2019) as Alfredo Vecinos (2019) as Pietro Massomi

(2019) as Pietro Massomi Caer en tentación (2017-2018) as Damián

(2017-2018) as Damián Along Came Love (2016-2017) as David

(2016-2017) as David Anything But Plain (2016) as Santiago

(2016) as Santiago I Don't Trust Men Anymore (2014-2015) as Maximiliano

(2014-2015) as Maximiliano Libre para amarte (2013) Enrique del Pino

(2013) Enrique del Pino A Shelter for Love (2012)Rodrigo Torreslanda

(2012)Rodrigo Torreslanda The Power of Destiny (2011) Camilo Galván

(2011) Camilo Galván Sortilegio (1985-2009) as Fernando Alanís

(1985-2009) as Fernando Alanís Dear Enemy (2008) as Alonso Ugarte Solano

(2008) as Alonso Ugarte Solano Bajo las riendas del amor (2007) Juan José Álvarez

(2007) Juan José Álvarez La verdad oculta (2004) as Carlos Gómez

(2004) as Carlos Gómez Las vías del amor (2002) as Adolfo Lascuráin / Nicolás Quesada Barragán

(2002) as Adolfo Lascuráin / Nicolás Quesada Barragán Amigas y rivals (2001) as Ulises Barrientos 'El Feo'

Gabriel Soto's awards

The TV star has been nominated for many awards, thanks to his acting prowess. Some of the ones he has won include:

TVyNovelas Awards: Los Favoritos del Público – Favorite Couple (2013 and 2015)

TVyNovelas Awards: Los Favoritos del Público – The Most Handsome Actor (2013 and 2015)

TVyNovelas Awards: Favoritos del Público: Kiss (2015)

Premios ACE: Yo no creo en los hombres – Best TV Actor (2016)

Net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gabriel Soto's net worth is $15 million as of 2021. His primary sources of wealth are acting and modelling. Usually, he lands long term TV roles.

For instance, he appeared in 220 episodes of Las vías del Amor. Also, he featured in 205 episodes of Wooden Woman in 2004. Presumably, he made an impressive fortune from the telenovelas.

Gabriel Soto, his dad, and two daughters (Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda). Photo: @gabrielsoto

Source: Instagram

Who is Gabriel Soto's spouse?

The Wooden Woman star is currently in a relationship with Irina Baeva. The two are yet to make their relationship official through a wedding, hopefully. Previously, he was married to Geraldine Bazán. The ex-couple finalized their divorce on 7th March 2018.

Their marriage resulted in the birth of two amazing kids. The names of Gabriel Soto’s children are Elisa Marie and Alexa Miranda.

Besides Irina and Geraldine, Soto has been romantically involved with a few other women. For instance, he has allegedly dated Marjorie De Sousa, Aracely Arámbula, and Martha Julia.

Indeed, Gabriel Soto is among the most talented Mexican actors. He has been consistent and persistent throughout his career. He is, undoubtedly, an inspiration to many young people who would want to venture into the show business scene.

READ ALSO: Paula White's net worth, age, children, husband, sermons, profiles, worth

Briefly.co.za, in another post, published the biography of Paula White. She is an American televangelist, teacher, and author. She is currently the senior pastor at the City of the Destiny Church.

White is the founder of Paula White Ministries. Her ministry has attracted many people, including celebrities and senior government officials such as Donald Trump. Read more in the article.

Source: Briefly.co.za