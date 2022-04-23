Who is Uncle Vinny? Uncle Vinny is the stage name for one of the biggest Amapiano stars, MTV Base VJ. He is a social media sensation whose party at Braamfontein was filled with thousands of fans willing to risk contracting COVID-19 to enjoy his birthday.

Uncle Vinny. Photo: @uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

Uncle Vinny, the South African celebrity, is a youngster with a great following because of his unmatched creativity and entertainment skills. Who is the real Uncle Vinny? Here is everything there is to know about him, including his real name, age, girlfriend, songs, dancing, and net worth.

Uncle Vinny's profile summary

Real name : Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu

: Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu Stage name : Uncle Vinny

: Uncle Vinny Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : 21 April 2002

: 21 April 2002 Place of birth : Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa

: Hillbrow, Johannesburg, South Africa Uncle Vinny's age : 20 years old as of 2022

: 20 years old as of 2022 Zodiac sign : Taurus

: Taurus Nationality : South African

: South African Siblings : 2

: 2 Schools attended : National School of the Arts

: National School of the Arts Uncle Vinny Instagram: @ uncle.vinny

uncle.vinny Email for bookings: kabelozoro@gmail.com

kabelozoro@gmail.com Sexuality: Straight

Straight Relationship status : In a relationship

: In a relationship Partner : Liyema Letlaka

: Liyema Letlaka Occupation: Singer, dancer, radio host, actor, event organizer, content creator, MC

Singer, dancer, radio host, actor, event organizer, content creator, MC Famous for: His signature dance moves, such as the viral #UncleVinnyChallenge

Uncle Vinny's biography

Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu. Photo: @uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

Is Uncle Vinny Riky Rick's son? During Riky Rick’s 2019 birthday, Vincent wrote an emotional Instagram note to him, addressing him as his father and praying for God’s blessings on him. While Riky may not be his biological father, he has played a significant role in Kabelo's life.

Who is Uncle Vinny's father? While Vincent is a protégé of “Boss Zonke” hitmaker Riky Rick (Rikhado Makhado), the names of Vincent's biological mother and father are unknown. All we know is that his parents are not wealthy and live in Hillbrow.

Is Uncle Vinny a Zimbabwean? No. Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu is a South African raised in Hillbrow, Johannesburg. His parents are from KwaZulu Natal’s south coast; therefore, he is originally from KwaZulu Natal. This makes him South African and not Zimbabwean.

How old is Uncle Vinny? Vincent Kabelo is now 20 years old. He is the eldest of 3 children. Growing up in a tough environment with rampant drug abuse taught Vincent to be street smart while avoiding trouble.

Education

He was involved in the community theatre from grade 4 until grade 7. Even though Uncle Vinny parent’s disagreed with his mother not liking him spending many hours at the theatre, his father encouraged it because it was a safe space that kept Kabelo off the dangerous streets.

After completing his primary studies, the Hillbrow community theatre assisted Vincent in joining the National School of the Arts (NSA). The theatre also assisted him by paying his fees at NSA. Despite working on side hustles, Vinny matriculated in 2020.

Career

What does Uncle Vinny do for a living? Kabelo is multi-talented and uses his various skills to earn a living. He became a DJ on Hillbrow Radio Station, Hillbrow FM, while studying at NSA. While at the station, he networked with some celebrities like Cassper Nyovest.

How did Uncle Vinny become famous? Kabelo's biggest break was in January 2021 when he scored a gig on MTV Base as a VJ for the show called Newsish.

Uncle Vinny dancing

Vincent is also a popular modern-day dancer, making musicians want to collaborate with him to tap into the Gen Z market. Using social media platforms like TikTok where his videos get hundreds of thousands views, Kabelo has blown the internet with moves like the viral #UncleVinnyChallenge.

Vincent began singing while in grade 9 at the age of about 13 years. However, there are no Uncle Vinny songs. He has been featuring in other musicians' videos. He participated in Riky Rick’s Cotton Fest, Major League Djz, Nasty C’s Ivyson Tour, and the SA Hip Hop Awards.

What happened to Uncle Vinny? Kabelo is a go-getter that does all it takes to achieve his dreams. He is also one of the brand ambassadors for Puma Fast Rider. In addition, he is a content creator, and he creates and hosts events where teenagers show their talents.

Uncle Vinny's girlfriend

Vincent is dating Liyema Letlaka. The gorgeous Liyema was revealed to the internet by Musa Khawula on Twitter after Vincent flaunted her while driving his car.

Uncle Vinny's net worth

Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu. Photo: @uncle.vinny

Source: Instagram

The exact net worth of Kabelo Vincent Ndlovu is unknown. However, Vincent makes significant cash from the events he organizes, his social media influence, and brand ambassador deals with Puma.

Living by the mantra that anything is possible and nothing can stop one from doing what he is determined to do, Uncle Vinny is a self-made entertainer with the potential of becoming even bigger in the future. We wish him all the best in his career and other endeavours.

