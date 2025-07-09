Sonia Booth had a tell-all about her controversial split from her ex-husband, Matthew Booth

The former model revealed that she knew, or in fact, had a hunch that her husband was seeing someone else

This was way before the infamous cheesecake date that revealed a web of lies and deceit, and Mzansi sat front row as everything came tumbling down

Sonia Booth claims her woman's intuition told her about her ex-husband's affair months before she caught him.

Sonia Booth recalls her ex-husband's cheating

Nearly three years since Sonia Booth caught her now-ex-husband Matthew in a web of lies and exposed his affair, the former model reveals that she knew months prior that something was amiss.

Speaking in a snippet from her episode on Showmax's Untied with Realeboga Mabotja, Sonia says she had a hunch, but didn't have solid evidence to back it up:

"I did know. A hunch, if anything, woman's instinct. I did know. Remember, I told you the vision was in April of 2022. The 'Cheesecake date,' as they termed it, was in November 2022."

In November 2022, the world watched in shock as Sonia detailed how her husband and father of her kids betrayed their family and maintained an affair with their friend, Bongani Möller, who at the time was married herself.

Sonia said her exposé was merely to prove her husband wrong, who was denying everything:

"I posted because I felt I was being gaslighted by the man I was married to. So, me putting it out in public was my way of saying, 'If I'm crazy, if I'm imagining things, I want to put it out there so that you can help me figure it out.'"

Despite the odds, Matthew and Bongani eventually went public with their relationship and the Booths sadly never got to taste the cheesecake the former soccer legend baked that night.

Sonia would soon establish the Marula Cheesecake Passion, an alcoholic brand that sells liqueur, ice cream, frozen yoghurt and popcorn for adults.

Here's what South Africans said about Sonia Booth's revelations

Mzansi weighed in on Sonia Booth's story, saying one should never doubt one's intuition:

deneokashe said:

"That gut feeling NEVER lies."

mampho3 asked:

"On a very serious note, what must we do with men?"

lakitkatkiddle wrote:

"A woman always knows. Whether she chooses to admit it or not, she always knows."

Meanwhile, some viewers said Sonia wasn't open or, in fact, honest in her answers:

rotondwa_matumba said:

"She gave very vague answers and wasn't open enough."

pulengmotswafrika wasn't impressed:

"This episode was bad bad."

nondi_mtiya argued:

"The first episode with Nonku was genuine. I also loved the second episode with Palesa, but with Sonia, it felt forced. She explained a lot that didn't make sense. She did not get any confirmation that her husband took the cheesecake to his mistress, as it was previously said that the mistress had her Tupperware. She said she had a feeling the cheesecake was taken to the mistress. Relebogile had to probe, but still, there was so much confusion."

