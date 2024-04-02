Sonia and Matthew Booth's divorce has been delayed due to missing financial statements from the soccer legend

This was after Sonia accused her estranged husband of having an affair with his trainer Bongani Mthombeni-Moller in 2022

A source close to the couple said that the former model wants the divorce finalised as the legal matters are eating away at their joint estate

Sonia and Matthew Booth’s divorce has been delayed due to missing documents. Image: @soniabooth, Adam Davy

The finalisation of former soccer player Matthew Booth and his wife Sonia Booth's divorce seems far from being concluded. Recently, a source close to the estranged couple shared some details about why their divorce was delayed.

Matthew Booth's pending bank statements delay divorce

The former model and businesswoman, who made headlines after revealing her husband Matthew Booth's cheating drama on social media, is still the talk of town as her divorce from her estranged hubby is ongoing.

According to ZiMoja, the estranged couple's divorce has been delayed due to missing financial statements from Booth, which the High Court demanded of them.

A source close to Sonia shared with the publication (ZiMoja) that the former model suffered a lot from Matthew's infidelity and that the one with his trainer Bongani Mthombeni-Muller was not the first:

"I was deeply disturbed when Sonia confided in me about numerous other women, particularly around 2012 when Booth resided at their Cape Town property while playing for Ajax Cape Town. Despite this, she chose to remain in Johannesburg, prioritising their eldest son's stability during the school year and opting not to uproot him."

The source further mentioned that Sonia wants the divorce finalised as the legal matters are eating away at their joint estate:

"As a concerned friend, my primary focus is Sonia's welfare, especially considering the avoidable delays in finalizing her divorce. The proceedings could have concluded months earlier if Booth had complied with the court's directive to submit financial statements.

"Sonia now suspects that Booth is concealing additional information, evident from his excuses regarding the submission of the remaining two-year bank statements mandated by the court."

When Sonia was contacted, she refused to comment on an ongoing legal matter.

Sonia Booth starts a cheesecake company

Briefly News previously reported that Sonia Booth created a Marula Cheesecake passionfruit ice cream business. She had received a lot of support from her followers, and some placed orders from various parts of the country.

Because we are in the winter season and load shedding inconvenienced the country, she decided to create a liqueur instead.

