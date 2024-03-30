Authorities have confirmed that only 9 bodies have been positively identified in the Limpopo bus crash, which tragically resulted in 45 fatalities

Authorities from Botswana and South Africa anticipate a prolonged process in identifying the bodies as they await postmortem results

Only 34 body bags have been received by the Limpopo health department, and ongoing police operations are concentrated on ensuring all victims are located

Authorities from Botswana and South Africa promise to identify all bodies. Images: Twitter/ @WorldSource and Getty Images/Xavier Anamu.

The Limpopo Health Department has confirmed receiving only 34 body bags from Thursday's bus crash on the R518, with nine bodies identified so far.

9 bodies identified

The crash is believed to have resulted in 45 fatalities, prompting ongoing police recovery operations to locate and retrieve all victims.

Some bodies were burned beyond recognition, while others were trapped inside or scattered at the accident scene.

The only survivor, an 8-year-old girl, is in hospital with serious injuries.

According to SABC, authorities from Botswana and South Africa say identifying the bodies will take a long as they wait for postmortem results. It is unclear when the process will be finalised.

On Thursday, the bus transporting people from Botswana to Moria crashed off a bridge near Mokopane in Limpopo. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Easter event

It's understood that the bus was carrying pilgrims from Botswana to Moria for an Easter gathering. This is the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic that the Zion Christian Church, one of the biggest churches in the region, is doing the annual Easter pilgrimage to Moria.

According to reports, the bus driver lost control, colliding with barriers on the bridge, causing the bus to go over the bridge, which plummeted about 50 metres. It caught fire when it hit the ground below.

The R518 road has now been open to traffic.

Mzansi saddened

The tragic accident has made news worldwide as 45 people tragically lost their lives. People from around the world expressed their condolences to the families of those who passed away.

@Gilbert Thero Kgololo shared:

"The most hardworking MEC, Dr Phophi, is always hands-on; we appreciate you from Botswana. May the souls of the departed find rest."

@Mosimanegape Sam commented:

"I'm sure it was the first time the driver passed through that road. Or maybe he was tired. Condolences to the families of the victims."

@Philippe Sydney Lionnet expressed:

"Fix the potholes. They are killing us, especially in Kaunda ethekwini."

Bill Kings commented:

"That's tragic, too many souls lost."

@Chiefaloh Chiefaloh saddened:

"This is just so heartbreaking and sad."

