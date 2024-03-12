A truck collided with 18 vehicles on the N14 in Centurion in the early hours of 12 March

The incident resulted in many people sustaining injuries as a result of the pile-up

Motorists who frequently use the N14 noted that drivers habitually disregard the rule of law on that road

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered accidents, outbreaks, nature and natural disaster-related incidents at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for seven years. Do you have a hard news story you would like to share? Email tebogo.mokwena@briefly.co.za with CA in the subject line.

South Africans were worried about truck drivers' driving after a truck crashed into almost 20 vehicles. Images: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images and Fajrul Islam

Source: Getty Images

CENTURION – An accident which resulted from a truck crashing into scores of vehicles on the N14 in Centurion on 12 March left 24 people needing medical care. South Africans believe motorists who use that road do not respect the law.

Truck collides with multiple vehicles

According to TimeLIVE, the accident happened near the R55 in Thatchfield. The truck collided with 18 vehicles, so the pile-up disrupted the traffic in the northerly direction of the N24. It's unclear what caused the accident. @TrafficSA posted a video on X which showed the extent of the accident. View the video here:

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

South Africans wary of N14

Netizens who regularly use the N14 commented about the dangers they face on the road because of drivers and a lack of cameras.

Pedi Queen was disappointed.

“I still don’t get why no speed cameras exist on the N14. It's because people don’t only speed but also drive recklessly on that road,” she said.

Sigidi Brian shared his experiences, too.

“The problem with the N14 is noncompliance by the drivers,” he said. “Every morning, people drive on the yellow line, and traffic offices look the other way. We need visible policing and speed cameras on that road.”

Dr Nyane was worried.

“Yoh, this is bad,” she said. “I hope there are no fatalities.”

Philani Sikho slammed reckless truck drivers.

“Trucks have become a menace to society.”

Sarcastic Vibes asked:

“Do these truck drivers even have licences?”

Truck collides with another truck in KZN, killing one driver

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that two trucks collided in a horrific accident in KwaZulu-Natal.

The accident occurred between Vryheid and Ulundi on 11 March and was caught on camera.

Both trucks were approaching one bend, colliding with each other, resulting in an explosion. One of the drivers died, and the other was severely injured.

Source: Briefly News