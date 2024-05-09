A Mpumalanga man arrested for killing his wife and daughter has opted to change legal representation

Mandla Sibiya was arrested after stabbing his wife to death in their home in Mbombela

His next bail hearing is set for 15 May due to the delay in changing his legal aid lawyer

A Mpumalanga man who was arrested for killing his wife and daughter has opted to change his legal representation, which has led to a delay in his bail hearing.

Mandla Sibiya, the Mpumalanga man accused of a gruesome attack on his wife and two children, has opted to change legal representation.

This has led to the postponement of his bail hearing, scheduled for Wednesday.

Appearing visibly apprehensive and bewildered, Sibiya informed the court of his decision to appoint a new lawyer.

New defense lawyer

Nkateko Mkhatshwa of SN Mkhatshwa, who has now taken up the defense, requested the postponement to allow him time to consult with his client, delaying the bail application until 15 May.

Speaking to SowetanLIVE, Mkhatshwa revealed that he would represent Sibiya pro bono, underscoring the significance of their commitment despite being new attorneys.

The magistrate stressed that all necessary documentation should be provided promptly before the next court session.

Sibiya hands himself over to the Mbombela police

Sibiya surrendered to Mbombela police on April 27, culminating a week-long chase following the alleged stabbing of his wife, Fisiwe Msane-Nkosi, and their two daughters, aged 14 and four.

Tragically, the elder daughter succumbed to her injuries at Rob Ferreira Hospital on Sunday.

Monica Nyuswa, the NPA spokesperson in Mpumalanga, confirmed the state's intent to contest Sibiya's bail application, signaling a legal battle ahead as the case unfolds.

The day Sibiya killed his wife in Mbombela

Sibiya allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their house in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on 22 April and fled the scene:

He then stabbed his two children and fled the scene. His eldest daughter called for help, and a neighbor answered her call.

When the neighbor arrived at the scene, she found the woman lying next to their two children in a pool of blood. She was declared dead.

The police charged Sibiya with one count of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

South Africans want justice

In response, netizens took to X to express their anger and will to see Sibiya behind bars.

@Salimu645577 commented:

"People are getting married to mentally disturbed people out there. Must people go for psychological evaluation before marriage?"

@General_Sports77 added:

"Gruesome killings are the order of the day; SAPS, do your best."

A tragic ending for Lungelo Mnisi

Previously, Briefly News reported that Lungelo Mnisi Sibiya, stabbed, succumbed to her injuries on 5 May after spending at least 14 days in intensive care at Rob Ferreira Hospital.

Her maternal uncle, Goodwill Nkosi, recounted the heart-wrenching moment when Lungelo sought clarity on her mother's fate.

