14-Year-Old Lungelo Mnisi Succumbs to Injuries After Brutal Attack by Father

14-year-old Lungelo Mnisi dies after she was brutally attacked by her father

Mandla Sibiya first attacked Lungelo's mother, Fisiwe Msane-Sibiya, and left her in a pool of blood

Sibiya handed himself over to the police and is expected to appear in court on 8 May

Double tragedy strikes family: Lungelo Mnisi's death follows mother's burial as her father is set to appear in court on 8 May. Images: SowetanLIVE/ Stock

The harrowing tale of 14-year-old Lungelo Mnisi, a victim of domestic violence, has reached a tragic conclusion as she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday, leaving behind a trail of heartbreak and unanswered questions.

Lungelo's final moments were marked by a haunting query, encapsulated in four simple words penned from her hospital bed: "Is my mom dead?"

Attacked by her father

The agonizing ordeal began on 22 April when Lungelo, along with her four-year-old sister and their mother Fisiwe Msane-Sibiya, fell victim to a brutal attack at the hands of her father, Mandla Sibiya, in their home in Mataffin Park, Mpumalanga.

Lungelo, a Grade 9 pupil at Cyril Clarke High School, endured 14 days of intensive care at Rob Ferreira Hospital, where she bravely fought for her life amidst a series of surgical operations on her throat.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE, her maternal uncle, Goodwill Nkosi, she srecounted the heart-wrenching moment when Lungelo sought clarity on her mother's fate.

"Lungelo asked if her mother had survived the attack. When her aunt could not hear well, Lungelo asked for a paper and a pen and wrote 'mama ushoniletwo na' [Is my mom dead?]."

Despite undergoing multiple surgeries, including a critical procedure to address the wounds inflicted during the attack, Lungelo's health continued to deteriorate.

Her passing marked not only the tragic loss of a young life but also the addition of another charge against her assailant, Sibiya, who now faces two charges of murder and one of attempted murder.

The community is shocked by the horrific attack

A neighbor recounted receiving a distress call from Lungelo on the morning of the attack, prompting a frantic rush to the scene where the children were discovered alongside their mother's lifeless body.

Sindi Mathebula, recalling the gruesome scene, described the children's desperate attempts to rouse their mother as she lay motionless in a pool of blood.

As the family grapples with the unbearable weight of their loss, compounded by the recent burial of Lungelo's mother just days prior, they face the daunting task of navigating yet another wave of mourning.

"We have just buried her mother and now Lungelo has died too. It's hard."

Sibiya's court case

Meanwhile, Sibiya's next court appearance is on 8 May.

His impending court appearance serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need to address the pervasive issue of domestic violence within communities.

With the possibility of additional charges looming, authorities remain vigilant in their pursuit of justice for Lungelo and her family, underscoring the imperative of holding perpetrators of such heinous acts fully accountable for their actions.

Mpumalanga man killed wife and stabbed two children

Earlier this month Briefly News reported that Sibiya allegedly stabbed his wife to death in their house in Mbombela, Mpumalanga, on 22 April.

He then stabbed his two children and fled the scene. His eldest daughter called for help, and a neighbor answered her call.

After more than a week on the run from the South African Police Service, he handed himself over to them.

