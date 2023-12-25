South Africans were horrified and left speechless at some of the most terrifying murders of the year

A man was killed because of loud music, a husband killed his wife, and a grandson murdered his gogo

Briefly News put together some of the most horrific murders of the 2023 year

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, covered police investigations and court cases at Daily Sun for over three years.

Mzansi mourned the lives of many people who were brutally killed. Images: Douglas Sacha and Rich Legg

Source: Getty Images

South Africa has seen its fair share of horrific murders that rocked the nation in 2023. Briefly News compiled a list of the most shocking murder cases of the year.

KZN man murders for birthday party

A man from KwaZulu-Natal was given a 25-year sentence after he confessed to killing a cab driver for money. The man revealed that he needed money for his daughter’s birthday and decided to hijack and kill the cab owner to sell his vehicle.

Missing businessman found days

A Tshwane businessman, Peter Motshweni, went missing, and his wife filed a missing person’s report. The man’s body emerged days after his wife reported him, and he was fatally shot. His car was found at a mall in Erasmia.

KZN woman killed on Mother’s Day

A KZN woman was shot and killed on Mother’s Day. The woman was in her car when the assailant and the woman got into a heated argument. She got into her car, and he followed her. He opened fire and shot her 10 times before fleeing.

Woman stabs twin sister to death

A woman was arrested two days after running away when she stabbed her twin sister to death. The woman and her twin sister got into a fierce argument, and the sister stabbed her a few times. She then took an axe and axed her body.

Bosasa liquidator shot and injured, son killed

Cloete Murray, responsible for liquidating Bosasa, was critically injured, and his son was killed after they were shot multiple times. Murray and his son were travelling together when the suspects opened fire, killing his son and landing Murray in hospital where he was in a critical condition.

Man killed over loud music

A man from KwaZulu-Natal lost his life after he and a relative argued over loud music. It’s believed that a family held a get-together when loadshedding struck the area. A neighbour and relative of the victim shouted for the music to be turned down. He then went to the party with his gun and started shooting people. The victim was trying to de-escalate the conflict when he was shot in the back.

Bolt driver’s murderer arrested

The man who allegedly murdered a Bolt driver on his first workday was arrested and charged with murder. The victim was robbed and stabbed by his passengers who wanted to travel from Garsfontein to Eersterust. The victim managed to escape and alerted the police of what happened before succumbing to his injuries.

Cape Town vet stabbed to death

A vet from Cape Town was stabbed and killed after he tried to stop robbers from stealing his wife’s tyres at home. He noticed that criminals were trying to steal the tires and confronted them, only to be stabbed during the confrontation.

Mpumalanga woman and children hacked to death

A woman from Mpumalanga and her three children were brutally murdered. Police discovered her and her three children’s bodies after family members could not reach the woman for a few days.

Woman murdered by grandson

A man who was allegedly part of a cult murdered his grandmother by stabbing her multiple times. His mother reported his grandmother missing, and when police interrogated him, he confessed to the crime and led the cops to the body.

Limpopo man kills his wife

A man from Limpopo was accused of killing his wife. It’s believed that the woman went missing after she withdrew a domestic violence case. Her body was found the next day in a pit latrine.

KZN man decapitated mother and sister

Similarly, Briefly News reported that a man from KwaZulu-Natal killed his mother and sister brutally.

The man allegedly shot and killed the two women and decapitated them. He then took the heads and threw them into a pit latrine. An eyewitness alerted the police, and he was later arrested. The knife he used to commit the grisly murders was also retrieved.

