A KwaZulu-Natal man committed double murder when he killed his mother and his sister

A teenager witnessed how he shot them and ran away to call the neighbours

When the cops arrived on the scene, they discovered that he had decapitated the victims and thrown their heads in a toilet

South Africa was shocked and left speechless after a man brutally murdered his mother and his sister in Illovo, KwaZulu-Natal. The man further decapitated their heads and was arrested on the same day.

According to the South African Police Service, police were called and responded to a shooting. When they arrived at Esigodini, they found an 87-year-old woman and a 39-year-old woman's headless bodies lying in a pool of blood. The police searched the premises and discovered the heads in a pit latrine on the property.

The police reported that the woman's 51-year-old son shot her and his sister and cut their heads off. A 12-year-old witnessed the entire ordeal and escaped to tell the police. It did not take long for the police to locate the suspect, and he was arrested. The gun he used to commit the crime was found in his possession, and the knife he used was found on the property where he committed the gruesome crime.

Mzansi fearful of KZN violence

South Africans commenting on the horrible incident were scared of the violence in KwaZulu-Natal.

Tshepo Malope said:

“I fear that province.”

Zombies are Morons exclaimed:

“What a cursed province. This is the result of not believing in Christianity and saying it’s a balungu religion.”

Saidie Jaftha remarked:

“Lord have mercy! How could one be so heartless?”

Ntsundeni Mbengeni wrote:

“Lord have mercy. You find that they’re fighting for a house.”

Sunset Moya was disgusted.

“People are sick-minded.”

Daryll Russel:

“The home of the ANC.”

