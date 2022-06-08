A 28-year-old woman and her two-year-old son, who had been reported missing, have been found dead in KwaZulu-Natal

The man, who allegedly took the lives of the mother and son, afterwards committed suicide by jumping in front of a truck

The KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson said it is unclear if the man knew the victims prior to their murders

KWAZULU-NATAL - A man killed himself by jumping in front of a truck after allegedly murdering a mother and her two-year-old son.

The 28-year-old woman and her son were reported missing in Johannesburg on Friday, 3 June, and were found dead on the R34 in Utrecht.

A man killed himself after allegedly murdering a 28-year-old and her son. Image: Stock image & @womenforchange5/Twitter

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Nqobile Gwala said that charges of murder are being investigated and it's unclear if the man knew the victims prior to their murders, News24 reported. Lesedi Radebe's body was found on Saturday and the body of her son, Bohlale, was found on Monday.

A missing persons report was widely shared on social media over the weekend in the hope of finding the mother and her son. Taking to Twitter, a colleague of Radebe shared that the victim’s car was found at her alleged murderer’s place of work.

The victim’s sister, Simphiwe Simz Tshabalala, shared on Facebook that all three bodies were found in the same province in different locations.

SA mourns for the victims

South Africans believe the death rate in the country, especially among women and the youth, is insane:

Mbule Joseph Tshidiso said:

“He has handed himself a death Penalty, Bravo. Next time you ever think of killing a Woman or Child, hand yourself a deadly poison and stay away from traumatising innocent people.”

Simo Thobani Sokhela wrote:

“To those who will be out to attack the whole KZN population for this man's evil deeds. I just want y'all to know that some of us condemn violence of any kind against all genders. This is so sickening, RIP to mother and daughter.”

Zii Khona Koko posted:

“With this GBV only God knows, it's getting worse every day.”

Bongani Jeke Bongo wrote:

“Now the government needs to implement laws that will control relationships. Each day someone is killed. I've a girl child I'm always worried once she starts dating what kind of person is it going to be on the cruel world.”

Timothy Macondzo commented:

“At least he showed the government that the death penalty is needed for this kind of crime. No ups and downs of courts, waste of time and money, I wish all the other criminals can do the same after committing the crime.”

Carol Bouguenon added:

“Gender-based violence is so out of control! What is wrong with the people in this world.”

