Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela who was considered highly dangerous was shot and killed by police in KwaZulu-Natal

The wanted man linked to several crimes was tracked down after a multidisciplinary joint operation

Earlier, police offered a reward of R100 000 to anyone with information that led to the arrest and conviction of Biyela

KWAZULU-NATAL - A wanted Gauteng man was allegedly gunned down after a shootout with police officers in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday morning 5 June. Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela was allegedly linked to several crimes and was tracked down after a multidisciplinary joint operation.

Biyela was found hiding out in a village in Sahlumbe (Ematsheleni), Weenen by the provincial members of the serious and violent crimes unit, tracking team, Soweto district crime intelligence, and Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal tactical response teams.

Gauteng's most wanted criminal was killed in a police shootout. Image: Getty image & @SAPoliceService/Twitter

When Biyela spotted the police officer, he began firing shots at them who fired back. He was fatally wounded on the scene. According to TimesLIVE, the team recovered an unlicensed firearm and ammunition when entering the house.

Police offered a reward of R100 000 to anyone with information that led to the arrest and conviction of Biyela. He was linked to five cases of murder between October 2021 and March 2022, a hijacking in 2017, a case for possession of an unlicensed firearm and a case of murder in 2022 in KwaZulu-Natal.

Gauteng provincial commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela thanked the public for their assistance and said that Biyela’s reign of terror has ended, IOL reported.

Mzansi reacts to the shoot out

Social media users believe that justice was served for all those who lost loved ones at the hands of the serial killer:

Nhlanhla Fantic Nhlabathi said:

“They should double-check if he's really dead and kill him again... I don't trust criminals.”

Estelle du Toit posted:

“Is he really dead? Who claimed the reward?”

Sbonelo Khe Faya commented:

“This is what I call justice, well done to all officers involved.”

Christina Momos-Osborne wrote:

“Amazing how a reward helps criminals do the right thing. I say criminals because they obviously knew way before where the oxygen thief was, so they were withholding information.”

