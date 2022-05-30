Gauteng police have offered a reward of R100 000 for information related to a man who is suspected to have killed numerous people

The man, Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela , is wanted for murders that occurred between 2017 and 2022

, Police spokesperson from Gauteng Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the man is considered armed and highly dangerous

JOHANNESBURG - A reward of R100 000 is being offered by Gauteng police for anyone with information related to a man who is believed to have committed numerous murders.

Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela is said to be “dangerous” and is wanted for murders that occurred between 2017 and 2022 in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Police are searching for a suspect who is believed to have killed numerous people. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images & @SAPoliceService/Twitter

Source: UGC

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello said the man is tall and light in complexion. He is considered armed and highly dangerous, according to News24.

Anyone who has further information can contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo on 082 555 8642 and Colonel Friccah Masilela on 082 822 7270. Alternatively, Crime Stop can be contacted on 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS app. TimesLIVE reported that tip-offs can be submitted via the police’s My SAPS application and all information will be treated as confidential.

SA disturbed

Social media users expressed their concerns about tipping the police off due to fear of their safety:

Mandlenkosi Ndungwane said:

“This guy has been killing people since 2017 and his still roaming the streets.”

Shaun Fredricks wrote:

“This guy has been killing since 2017 please we love our lives snitches get stitches. Let saps do their job by themselves gaaa be out the next day and guess who his gonna look for ah ah the mpimpi.”

Tebogo Staicy Daniella posted:

“Not worth it, police must just do their job without involving us, risk our lives and he'll be out after 2 years to kill you and your whole family?”

Sakhe Joko added:

“I hate being a snitch but if I knew this guy I would snitch him, R100k is a lot of money and he is a danger to society anyway.”

Source: Briefly News