Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited Namhla Mtwa's family and said her boyfriend was not taken in for questioning for her murder

Mtwa was shot nine times after returning home from work last month and police have not arrested any suspects till date

Cele and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola spent about an hour with the family and said investigations were solid

MTHATHA - Minister of Police Bheki Cele visited the family of Namhla Mtwa who was shot nine times after returning home from work last month.

He could not give an answer to when police would make an arrest in the case and said that her boyfriend was not taken in for questioning in connection with the murder.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said her boyfriend was not taken in for questioning regarding her murder. Image: @SAPoliceService/Twitter & @Thembisile_Q/Twitter

The minister and National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola spent about an hour with the family. They said they were on a fact-finding mission in the Eastern Cape after widespread public outrage over police allegedly mishandling the case, News24 reported.

Despite telling the family that police investigations were solid, and he said is chasing a nameless criminal. He said the police are not driven by social media but by facts that they are trying to uncover. Cele said people may be surprised to find out that many people were involved in the killings.

He also commented on Abathembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo's calling for Mtwa's boyfriend to hand himself over to the police and his threats that his home and business would be torched. Cele said the statements will have to be looked at, Eyewitness News reported.

SA reacts

Social media users are calling for the arrest of Mtwa’s boyfriend:

@Khosi4life7 said:

“All we want is to see this monster behind bars locked for life he doesn't deserve to live amongst human beings.”

@PaulNthoba commented:

“Without public outcry, you don't do your jobs. Your incompetence is beyond measure. And your dumb minister always trying to hog the limelight.”

@Nono00197391099 wrote:

“May whoever did this get apprehended.”

@runzit added:

“Cele is so useless together with his entourage.”

