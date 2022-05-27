The North West high court sentenced Sbongiseni Njabulo Ngwenya to five life terms imprisonment and 300 years

He was found guilty of 16 counts of rape, nine armed robberies, 13 housebreaking cases and one attempted murder case

Ngwenya was declared unfit to possess a firearm and the court ruled that his name be added to the list of register of sexual offenders

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

JOHANNESBURG - A 24-year-old serial rapist was sentenced to five life terms imprisonment and 300 years behind bars for other serious crimes he committed.

The North West high court found Sbongiseni Njabulo Ngwenya guilty of 16 counts of rape, nine armed robberies, 13 housebreaking cases and one attempted murder case.

North West serial rapist was sentenced to six life sentences and 300 years in prison. Image: Stock Image & @SpheDludla/Twitter

Source: UGC

He was also declared unfit to possess a firearm and the court ruled that his name be added to the list of register of sexual offenders. Three of the victims who he raped were minors aged 12, 14 and 16 and he was arrested in 2018 following his reign of terror. Ngwenya put forward an application for leave to appeal which will be heard on Friday 27 May, TimesLIVE reported.

During the court proceedings, it was revealed that Ngwenya broke into the victim’s homes robbed them at gunpoint and raped them before fleeing the scene. Ngwenya’s DNA was linked to the rape cases.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

The Director of Public Prosecutions in the North West, Dr Rachel Makhari Sekhaolelo praised all those who were involved in the successful conviction, according to IOL. She added that the hopes of people are pinned on the criminal justice system to fight gender-based violence, and such convictions will be a deterrent to “wannabe offenders.”

SA reacts

social media users are not convinced that the serial rapist will serve his sentence:

@fhpienaar said:

“As a matter of interest, what does this cost the tax payer? I mean, if prison is meant to rehabilitate, what’s the plan here?”

@BraLee7 posted:

“South African law is a nonsensical law because this culprit will be out after saving one life sentence or half.”

@SyabngaN added:

“300 years.”

Dros rapist found guilty: South African wants Nicholas Ninow punished

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported Nicholas Ninow has been found guilty of rape, possession of narcotics and defeating the ends of justice. The story of how he destroyed the life of his 7-year-old victim has captured the ire of South Africans and people have taken to social media to call for the harshest possible sentence.

While Ninow has been found guilty on the majority of the charges, he was found not guilty on charges of assault. The trial has seen the ANC Women's League out in full force, with gender-based violence garnering increasing attention in recent times. While the guilty verdict was well-received, the nation wants the judicial system to ensure Ninow is never allowed to re-enter society again.

Source: Briefly News