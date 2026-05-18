Brown Mogotsi's lawyers have spoken out following his arrest on 15 May 2026 after he testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

The North West businessman's lawyers believe that the matter could have been handled better, arguing that there was no need to arrest their client

South Africans weighed in on Mogotsi's chances of success against the State, questioning whether his Madlanga Commission lawyers would represent him

Brown Mogotsi's lawyers said they are looking into suing the State following his arrest. Image: @azania1023

Source: Twitter

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG – The lawyers for Brown Mogotsi are considering taking legal action against the State following his arrest on Friday, 15 May 2026.

The North West businessman was arrested shortly after giving testimony before the Madlanga Commission in Pretoria. His arrest was not related to the evidence at the Commission, though, but rather to an alleged assassination attempt in 2025.

Mogotsi claimed that he was driving through the Vosloorus area on 3 November 2025 when he noticed a group of men following him in a vehicle. He further claimed that the men opened fire on his car, but that he managed to escape unharmed before this happened.

Some people have since claimed that they saw the political fixer exit his own car before firing shots at it, a claim Mogotsi has continuously denied.

Why do his lawyers want to sue?

Speaking to the media about his arrest, Makau William Sekgatja said that they were considering taking legal action against the State for malicious prosecution and unlawful arrest.

He added that police could have secured Mogotsi’s appearance in court via a summons or other less invasive measures and didn’t have to arrest him.

“We will be investigating, and our client is within his rights to go the civil route to actually sue for malicious prosecution as well as unlawful arrest.

“So it is within his right, and those are the things that we are going to investigate at a later stage because in circumstances of this nature and a person of a high-profile nature as our client in this matter, strict methods could have been used to actually bring him before the honourable court,” Sekgatja stated.

Brown Mogotsi reportedly came under fire while travelling in his vehicle in Vosloorus. Image: Naomi Kobbie

Source: Twitter

What you need to know about the shooting

South Africans react to the news

Social media users weighed in on the news that Mogotsi could sue the State, expressing doubt that he stood a chance of winning.

Akani Mlambya Ngobeni said:

“If that advocate and attorney who represented him at the Commission will be the ones representing him on his claim, the State might end up getting money from him.”

Olwethu Dante Mngambi agreed:

“With the assistance of which attorneys? The ones we were introduced to last week? In that case, all the best to him.”

Nkosinathi Mnguni Ka-Zondiwe stated:

“The guy has created his own world, which doesn't exist.”

Lebo Banks added:

“Let me guess, his lawyers advised him to sue. I mean, those two I saw at Madlanga? Lol, ya neh.”

Kaybee Sops stated:

“Hopefully, with a different legal team to represent him.”

Lioness Zikode said:

“He thinks everyone is from Weskoppies.”

Godfrey Paw noted:

“Staged assassination, and the unlicensed gun was found in his possession. He must think again.”

Erika Maclean asked:

“Is that on advisement from his Temu lawyers?”

Mogotsi's vehicle was deemed to be unroadworthy

Briefly News reported that police were collecting and analysing evidence obtained from Mogotsi's vehicle.

The condition of Mogotsi's red Chevrolet sedan had been questioned, especially the condition of the tyres.

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the unroadworthiness of the vehicle and speculate whether it was Mogotsi's.

Source: Briefly News