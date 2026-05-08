A TikTok video by @skubu_za posted on 7 May 2026 showed a grocery combo at Diepsloot’s Skubu store that had Mzansi doing a double take. The haul included 12.5kg maize meal, 5kg rice, 2kg brown sugar and 2 litres of cooking oil, all for just R240. South Africans in the comments could not believe what they were seeing.

Skubu is a refill store. Images: @skubu_za

Source: TikTok

The video, captioned “Everything you need, all in one combo,” was filmed at Skubu’s locations inside Chuma Mall and Bambanani Mall in Diepsloot, Johannesburg. It quickly racked up attention as South Africans debated whether prices like these were even still possible in 2026.

Mzansi’s most affordable grocery store

Skubu is not your average corner shop. It is South Africa’s first fully automated refill store, launched in Diepsloot by local startup Sonke in partnership with the CSIR and the Department of Science, Technology and Innovation. Shoppers bring their own containers and buy only what they need, paying per kilogram or litre instead of being forced into bulk packaging.

The store was designed specifically for communities where every cent counts. By cutting out packaging costs entirely, Skubu offers essentials at prices that undercut major retailers by a significant margin.

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The comment section went wild. Some joked about whether Skubu also stocked cheap unleaded 95 petrol, while others imagined how game-changing a store like this would be next to a student residence. The push to open more locations is growing louder by the day.

See the haul in the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News