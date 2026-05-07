A South African man visiting Cologne, Germany, stopped by the famous Shaka Zulu restaurant and shared his honest take in a TikTok video posted on 7 May 2026 that got Mzansi talking. The food, the vibe, and one very mild chakalaka had locals online with a lot to say.

Ntokozo King was impressed to find the restaurant that represented Mzansi in a way. Images: Ntokozo King

Source: TikTok

The restaurant, tucked away on Limburger Straße in Cologne’s Neustadt-Nord neighbourhood, has been open since 2011. It describes itself as a Southern African street food spot, serving tapas-style dishes inspired by the continent. The man walked in expecting something close to home and walked out with mixed feelings.

Not quite what he expected

Ntokozo King admitted that the vibe was genuinely impressive. Corrugated zinc walls, Amapiano on the speakers, and décor that felt like a township shebeen transplanted to the heart of Germany. That part, he gave full marks.

The food, though, was a different story. The menu spans several African countries, from Uganda to Namibia to Angola. South African dishes were few and far between, and the chakalaka he ordered did not live up to its name. He described it as plain beans with very little spice, a far cry from the punchy, flavourful version Mzansi knows and loves.

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South Africans watching the video were not impressed. Many felt the restaurant missed the mark on what real South African food tastes like, and said the chakalaka alone was enough proof. For him, though, just finding a piece of Africa in Europe was enough to appreciate the experience.

Watch the TikTok clip by Ntokozo King below:

Source: Briefly News