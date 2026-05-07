A wild storm battered Victoria Bay near George in the Western Cape on 6 May 2026, sending thick ocean foam surging inland and swallowing beachfront homes whole. A TikTok video by @big5blessings showed Mzansi just how bad things got, and the footage left South Africans stunned.

The houses can be seen swallowed by the foam. Images: @big5blessings

Source: TikTok

The South African Weather Service had issued an Orange Level 8 warning for the coastal province, with rough seas and flooding on the cards.

The cut-off low brought violent conditions to the Garden Route, with foam pushing well past the shoreline. Homes, a beachfront restaurant, public toilets, and municipal buildings all copped the worst of it. The entrance road into Victoria Bay was shut down completely as conditions made it impassable.

The ocean was not playing around

Emergency services were on standby throughout the chaos. One resident reportedly refused to leave even as conditions kept getting worse. George Municipality’s law enforcement and traffic management teams moved in to manage access and protect people in the area.

Briefly News previously reported on the foam forming along the coast. What followed was far bigger than anyone expected. The promenade almost disappeared under white foam as the ocean basically called the shots.

By the following morning, inspections revealed no major structural damage to homes or guesthouses. Most of what people saw in viral videos was foam rather than direct wave strikes. Victoria Bay had a very close call, and Mzansi was watching every second of it.

Watch the weather chaos in the TikTok clip below:

Source: Briefly News