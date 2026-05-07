“It Is Normal”: SA Stunned by Victoria Bay Beach Turning Foamy as Storms Batter the Garden Route
Violent seas at Victoria Bay on the Garden Route have left the iconic beach covered in thick white foam, stunning South Africans watching online.
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The Garden Route District Municipality warned on 6 May 2026 that heavy wave action had pushed seawater well past the public restrooms and into surrounding areas. Officials urged residents and visitors to stay away from the beachfront entirely.
The municipality confirmed that flooded sections of the beach were unsafe to walk or drive through. Slippery rocks, fast-moving water, and rough surf made the shoreline dangerous for anyone nearby.
Garden Route on high alert
The foamy scenes at Victoria Bay came as the wider Garden Route region braced for more wild weather. The South African Weather Service issued an Orange Level 8 warning for the area, flagging a serious risk of widespread flooding, road closures, and danger to life across the region.
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South Africa has faced a relentless run of severe weather events in recent months. Storms have battered multiple provinces, with communities in KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape facing flash floods, damage to infrastructure, and loss of life.
The footage from Victoria Bay captured attention online, with many South Africans reacting with disbelief at the foam blanketing the usually loved beach. The municipality reminded the public to keep following official updates as the weather continues to affect the Garden Route.
See the Facebook video below:
Mzansi left stunned by the scenes
Rose White commented:
“There is no surfing there today!”
Riaan Groenewald said:
“When Mother Nature acts up. Respect.”
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Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za