Will Sonbuchner’s wife: Who is she, and what is known about her background?

With almost 11 million subscribers on the Best Ever Food Review Show, William Sonbuchner, best known as Sonny Side, has become a hot topic of discussion among many fans. Many are interested in his career and private life, especially the identity of his wife. So, who is Will Sonbuchner's wife, or is he single? Here is all you need to know.

Will Sonbuchner from Best Ever Food Review Show. Photo: @BestEverFoodReviewShow on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Sonny Side is popular on YouTube because of his food and travel channel. Aside from being a social media influencer, he is a filmmaker, food vlogger, and television host. For his unique content, he won a Webby Award for People's Voice: Viral Video of The Year and the Webby Official Honoree for Food & Drink for his channel in 2020.

William Sonbuchner's profile summary

Full name William Sonbuchner Nickname Sonny Side Gender Male Date of birth 22 August 1984 Age 40 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth St. Cloud, Minnesota, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height 5'10" ( 178 cm) Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Sibling 1 Marital status Married School Sauk Rapids-Rice High School Profession YouTuber, filmmaker, TV host Social media Instagram Facebook

Who is Will Sonbuchner's wife?

The identity and name of the Best Ever Food Review Show host's wife are private and unknown. This has left many to doubt whether he is married.

Is Sonny from Best Food Reviews married?

Though married, William Sonbuchner's wedding with his anonymous wife was private and off social media. He confirmed having a wife during an interview on More Best Ever Food Review Show when asked if his wife knew about his channel before marriage. He replied:

Oh! This is so embarrassing; it was back when I was really just here, maybe for a year. I was trying to get my channel going, and I tried to use my channel way to make her think I was cool. So, I sent her some videos that I shot in HOI, and hey, like, look, I do a show, no big deal, though looking back, it was like so cringe-worthy.

Facts about Will Sonbuchner's wife. Photo: @BestEverFoodReviewShow (modified by author)

Source: Original

Sonny Side's wife's nationality

She is believed to be of Vietnamese nationality. Sonbuchne met her there, and his production team is currently based there.

What is Sonny Side's real name?

The YouTuber's real name is Will Sonbuchner. He was born on 22 August 1984 and is currently 40 years old. His parent's names are unknown, but he has an older brother named Timothy.

Where is Will Sonbuchner from?

He is from America and was born in St. Cloud, Minnesota. In his YouTube channel profile description, he states:

Hey, I'm Sonny! I'm from the US but currently call Vietnam home. I've been living in Asia for 10 years and started making food and travel videos to share my experiences.

Who owns the Best Ever Food Review Show?

Will Sonbuchner is the creative force behind the acclaimed YouTube channel Best Ever Food Review Show (BEFRS). He cultivated his storytelling and filmmaking skills into content creation.

Sonbuchner during a visit to Subic Bay, Philippines. Photo: @besteverfoodreviewshow on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

As published on his IMDb page, at age 20, Sonny studied audio production and worked as a DJ before relocating to South Korea, where he honed his film skills and started teaching English. he launched BEFRS in 2010 but began posting in 2015. He said in an Instagram post:

At age 31, I started a freaking YouTube channel about travel and food. I had no idea what I was doing....At age 34, I hit a million subscribers. The question of whether I was on the correct path was answered. At age 35, I hit five million subscribers.

He travels around the world to explore different cuisines. His boldness, bizarre eating, and tours have made his YouTube channel one of the best food documentary platforms.

Will Sonbuchner's wife has been quietly supporting her husband in his career for years. She chose to remain anonymous, which kept many curious.

