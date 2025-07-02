Zimbabwean authorities are on the hunt for South Africans who were involved in a heist in which millions were stolen

A group of suspects reportedly targeted a company's office building in Harare, where the money was kept

The incident took place in June, and two of the three suspects were arrested, sparking debate in South Africa

ZIMBABWE — Zimbabwean authorities are on the hunt for two South Africans who were allegedly involved in a cash heist in Zimbabwe worth millions in June 2025.

South Africans involved in Zimbabwe robbery

According to The South African, two South Africans and two Zimbabweans reportedly committed a robbery on 16 June 2025 in Harare. The suspects allegedly received information that R10.5 million was held on the premises of Dynamos Football Club boss Rafiq Adam's offices in Harare.

The suspects reportedly attacked Adam while he was at the reception area. One of the suspects struck him on the head with a gun, and they demanded access to the safe. They then reportedly robbed him of R8,800 and then accessed the safe. They took R10.5 million and some phones before fleeing.

Suspect spills the beans

One of the suspects was arrested on 27 June. After the police interrogated him, he said he leaked the information to the suspects and took a share of R175,000. The suspect, who was Adam's driver, revealed that the money was split between another Zimbabwean and two South Africans. He was remanded in custody.

Robberies in South Africa

Netizens discuss the robbery

Netizens commenting on Facebook shared their views.

Serby Servy said:

"The justice system in Zimbabwe is savage."

Debbie Frankson said:

"What goes around comes around."

Thando Yvonne said:

"Zim is not a banana republic. They will be dealt with harshly."

Khumba Mapiliba said:

"That's their whole GDP."

Vijan Singh asked:

"They have that lying around?"

KZN pensioner robbed on blind date

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a pensioner was robbed during a blind date in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal. The incident happened on 5 February 2025.

CCTV footage of the incident shows how the woman was robbed. She reportedly met him online. The suspect accompanied her to the ATM to withdraw her and her mother's grant money. After he went to the restroom, he drove off with the money still in the car.

