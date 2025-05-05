Last week, a man who was allegedly involved in a robbery flaunted his beefy cut online

He filmed himself holding stacks of R200 notes like a newborn baby and glanced at a camera without blinking

Mzansi social media users tried to warn him in the comments to keep him from experiencing a bitter fate

Things took a turn for the worse after an alleged robber flaunted his riches online for the country to see.

Mzansi was disappointed in a man who exposed himself. Image: @allanswart

Source: Getty Images

The cops monitored his TikTok content and connected the dots before arresting him a couple of days later.

Robber flaunts riches online

A South African man hopped on TikTok to flaunt the fortune that he received from allegedly robbing a bank in Johannesburg with his mates. The squad is said to have secured millions.

The chap held his multiple stacks of R200 notes carefully in his arms as though they were a newborn baby. South Africans were not happy with his actions and advised him to keep things low-key or else the cops would find out.

The man was not pleased with people telling him what to do and turned down the advice. He then allegedly posted the getaway car online, @Tshire shared:

“I actually saw that video he posted, and he also posted the getaway car. I couldn't believe that it could be true.”

The man raised eyebrows when he flaunted his riches right after FNB announced that they’ve experienced a R450 million had been robbed. The cops have been investigating the matter and the process led them to the man who showed off his money on TikTok.

South Africans were disappointed with how careless the gent was after securing R9 million.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi disappointed in bank robber

Social media users shared their thoughts in a thread of comments:

A Mzansi man showed off his fortune and ended up in court. Image: Kendal Swart

Source: Getty Images

@Angie shared:

“The way I’m so upset with him.”

@Thatohatsi remembered:

“But we told him.”

@nestamphahlele6 commented:

“That guy bored me, I was looking forward to the investigations and hypothetical conclusions from SAPS because that was a clean job.”

@BigRuffy explained:

“If I can manage to pull that kind of stunt, I will just pack my bags, go back home to open a car wash and tshisanyama, then deposit back the money daily with R1000 or R2000.”

@Dear Mama 🌍 pointed out:

“The police don't work hard these days, social media brings them out.”

@NthabiMotebele shared:

“We are all just mad at him.”

@cynthiadagama wrote in the comments:

“I've never been so mad at a thief in my life.”

