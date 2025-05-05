A man was caught on camera nibbling on leftover KFC from a chair next to him in a public space

The clip was posted on Facebook and showed the guy sneaking a bite before realising he was being filmed

Many people online felt sorry for him, with many offering help, while others debated whether it was real or staged

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A man enjoyed another customer's leftovers at a restaurant. Image: Lifalakhe EllTee Thwala

Source: Facebook

Sometimes hunger hits hard, and you do what you've got to do. One man went viral after being seen sneaking a bite of what looked like someone's leftover food.

The clip was shared on Facebook by Lifalakhe EllTee Thwala, showing the guy snacking on a leftover KFC box before walking off after spotting the camera.

The man is caught mid-bite on camera

The clip shows the man sitting on a bench with a KFC next to him. At first, he pretends like he's chilling, then slowly checks around to see if anyone is watching. Thinking he's in the clear, he pulls the box closer to him and checks to see if anyone is watching him before taking a bite.

Things take a turn when he glances to his right and realises a camera is filming him. His body language shifts fast. He gets up and awkwardly walks away while trying to hide his face. The whole vibe changes from chilled to being caught in the act.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates about the man's actions

Social media users were deeply touched, wishing to find and help the guy. Many guessed that he might be a struggling student and admired his bravery. Some called out those who posted the video, asking if they had permission to do so. Others, however, weren't buying it, pointing out that he wore pricey clothes and claiming no one just left KFC lying around.

Mzansi debated on whether the KFC video was real or not. Image: Lifalakhe EllTee Thwala

Source: Facebook

User @SakhekileKhumaloRiti said:

"Can someone help me find this guy? I want to talk to him, and he'll buy more Streetwise 2's."

User @ShegosSgsMashego added:

"Ya'll value shaming each other than landing a helping hand so much damn😏."

User @DacliqueHle commented:

"Look closer to his outfit and at his phone🤷🏻‍♂️this was clearly a content staged."

User @ThaboLongwe shared:

"😢 This is painful. Camera man, you don't have sympathy."

User @NontokoninaNobarbwireTotoNocanda added:

"It's content, who leaves KFC vele? Look at how he's dressed."

User @Benny Mokoena said:

"Seeing that he was ashamed, the least you could have done is buy him something to eat, Kante. What happened to humanity bafoetho nxa."

3 Briefly News articles about restaurants

Two young men spotted an old man who resembled Colonel Sanders, the founder of KFC, close to the fast food restaurant and asked if he was Mr KFC, sparking laughter online.

A broke student used her last bit of money to buy a KFC meal for a homeless woman who had not eaten in two days.

A local man bought his dog, named Bobby, a KFC bucket with 21 pieces and fed it piece by piece, celebrating its birthday.

Source: Briefly News