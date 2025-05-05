A wealthy businessman pulled up in a helicopter to surprise rural kids with stacks of cash and warm generosity

The kind act was shared on TikTok via his foundation's page, showing him handing out notes while he was suited up

Social media users flooded the comment section praising his big heart, while some warned him about flaunting too much, saying SARS might take note

A local businessman gave village kids cash from his helicopter. Image: @morganmohlala_foundation

Kindness goes a long way, especially when it's wrapped in money and delivered by a chopper. A philanthropist and businessman trended for surprising village kids in a big way.

The generous act was shared on TikTok by @morganmohlala_foundation, showing the kids happily receiving the money and seeing the flying machine.

The man hands out cash

The clip, taken in what looks like a rural field, shows the businessman standing next to his helicopter, with kids around him. He hands them money, one by one, while standing, looking calm and composed. The moment feels cinematic, with a chopper in the background, kids gathered in excitement, and the suited man handing out money with no stress.

As the camera rolls out, one adult's voice tells the children not to waste the money on nyaope, adding some humour to the wholesome vibe. Once the cash in the man's hand finishes, he reaches inside his helicopter for more.

SA loves the generous man

Social media users took to the comment section to praise the kind businessman. Many called him a role model for using his wealth to uplift others, especially children in underprivileged areas. Some, however, questioned the need to film such moments, saying it feels less genuine when captured for clout.

Others even warned the man about showing off too much money online, saying SARS might not be so kind.

Rural kids were happy to be given money and to see a chopper. Image: @morganmohlala_foundation

User @KwameNkhangweleniMulaudzi said:

"What I know is that everyone should do what makes them happy. Let Mr Morgan do what he loves most. You can go and create more of your own choice. He is doing good for people in his way; do yours."

User @collinsraphiri shared:

"We appreciate your good deeds, please be off camera, the taxman will come fire blazing."

User @Amza commented:

"They are also going to be generous like him, it's a lesson they will never forget 👑👑."

User @Bull Segotla added:

"This reminds me of MaMkhize just after her team finished playing, walked onto the field of play to give everyone cash 💸 on the spot and look what's happening to her now."

User @Don'sOfFlow.ent shared:

"SARS is coming."

User @Ayandamknz said:

"There is a deep meaning behind this video..... Instead of giving to organisations, foundations, governments, etc, just give straight to the people."

