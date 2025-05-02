A funny Indian man teased European countries that had power cuts, as someone with many years of load-shedding experience

The hilarious skit was posted on Facebook, showing the man jokingly poking fun at them by giving them advice

Social media users couldn't stop laughing at his Afrikaans accent and clever tips, saying those countries finally got to understand our struggles.

A man teased Spain, France, Brazil and Portugal about their electricity cut-offs, saying they should expect the worst. Image: Se Pillay

A local guy, with an alter ego oom Piet, shared a comical video jokingly offering tips to European countries like Spain and others after they faced blackouts.

The clip shared on his Facebook account, Sed Pillay, grabbed the attention of many social media users, who were entertained by the man playing the ultimate load-shedding guru.

Oom Piet gives power cut advice

The clip, taken around his house, follows the man moving to different sections. It starts with him throwing shade at countries unfamiliar with electricity cuts, such as Spain, Portugal, Brazil and France. Standing by an indoor built-in braai area, he told them not to worry if they can't switch on their stoves, advising them to braai instead. He also warned folks to carry a candle to the toilet at all times, saying they'd never know when light would disappear while busy with their business.

The funny man wasn't done. With two massive water bottles in hand, he explained that power cuts were just the beginning, adding that soon, they'd need to prepare for water shortages too. The funny clip was delivered with the iconic 7de Laan as the background, making the skit funnier.

Watch the Facebook video below:

SA loves the funny Oom

Social media users couldn't get enough of the legendary delivery and iconic accent. The comments were packed with praises for the clip, with many declaring their love for unique SA humour. Some said they replayed the video over and over, and others joked that Oom Piet should start a survival guide.

A local man left online users entertained after sharing a funny video about electricity power cuts in Europe. Image: Se Pillay

User @Jane Knight Taylor added:

"Oom Piet, you need to be wearing kaki and veldskoennies 👞."

User @Marie De Bruijn said:

"Oom Piet, we exported loadshedding to you from Zim. We are in the process of exporting water cuts. We are the best at surviving all this."

User @Coetzee Rudi shared:

"They cook with gas🤣🤣."

User @Thandah Dlamini added:

"😂No one can make me hate you😂😂😂 greatest export."

User @Vinette Wentzel commented:

"Excellent. Really enjoyed the video. Typical South African. See the humor and not let the government steel your joy."

User @Paul LJ Catlow said:

"This piece of genius. Lekker!"

