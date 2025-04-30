“Protect Your Invention”: Man Shows Off Creative Pap and Worse Snack Creation, SA Impressed
- An Afrikaans-speaking man showed off his impressive two-in-one meal invention and how to prepare it
- The innovative man shared a clip on his TikTok account, showing how he enjoyed the easy-to-prepare meal-on-the-go
- Social media users flooded the comment section, singing his praises, with others saying the meal would be ideal for grooves
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
A smart man introduced the streets to his pap and wors two-in-one meal and gave a tutorial on how to cook it, and the easy way to enjoy it.
The man, TikTok user @geduldauction, showed off his invention on the platform, and the clip went viral, attracting over 3K comments from social media users who were impressed by his creativity.
Pap meets wors in one bite
The clip starts with @geduldauction presenting his pap and wors combo packed inside the same sausage casing, with each one filling each end.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
He then puts the sausage-shaped combo in the airfryer for 10 minutes until fully cooked. After it cooled off, he showed his followers how to eat it, taking a bite of the pap end first, and then the wors, chewing both at the same time.
Watch the TikTok video below:
SA debates the snack invention
The comment section turned into a pap and wors fan club, as social media users flooded the comment section sharing how brilliant his idea was. Many said it would be a filling snack while at the groove, hoping the man would supply popular grocery outlets. Some asked him how he came up with the idea, impressed by his creativity. Others promised to buy it in bulk for their families.
User @MbaliTracy asked:
"Can you add chakalaka in between the pap?"
User @Nadia added:
"I love both! My husband never wants pap. For me, it is a treat because my nanna, "Esther," always made it for us."
User @NalediPuane shared:
"😂Definitely, not an easy year for pap. If it isn't getting slapped with food colouring, it's getting married in community of property😭."
User @SammySoccerMom said:
"Someone said pap and wors married in community of property 😭😭 not COM being dragged into it."
User @Wavecharm shared:
"The fact that you said pap and wors 11 times in under 2 mins in the 2 videos total is amazing 🤣."
User @Indishi commented:
"You should have protected your invention 💯🔥. You'll soon see it in stores, and they're going to make profits with your idea 💡."
3 Briefly News articles about Afrikaaners
- Two Afrikaner farmers working in America were filmed digging the ground with spades, and social media users were shocked to see them doing manual labour.
- A Northern-Cape man explained that the reason Orania was only exclusive for Afrikaaners was to preserve their culture and heritage, but locals were unhappy with his explanation, saying South Africa was for all races.
- An Afrikaans-speaking man jokingly turned down Donald Trump's offer to move to America, saying after he Googled, he discovered they didn't have Drink-O-Pop.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za