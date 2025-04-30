An Afrikaans-speaking man showed off his impressive two-in-one meal invention and how to prepare it

The innovative man shared a clip on his TikTok account, showing how he enjoyed the easy-to-prepare meal-on-the-go

Social media users flooded the comment section, singing his praises, with others saying the meal would be ideal for grooves

An African-speaking man prepared his pap and worse, two in one snack in the airfryer and showed how he enjoyed it. Image: @geduldauction

A smart man introduced the streets to his pap and wors two-in-one meal and gave a tutorial on how to cook it, and the easy way to enjoy it.

The man, TikTok user @geduldauction, showed off his invention on the platform, and the clip went viral, attracting over 3K comments from social media users who were impressed by his creativity.

Pap meets wors in one bite

The clip starts with @geduldauction presenting his pap and wors combo packed inside the same sausage casing, with each one filling each end.

He then puts the sausage-shaped combo in the airfryer for 10 minutes until fully cooked. After it cooled off, he showed his followers how to eat it, taking a bite of the pap end first, and then the wors, chewing both at the same time.

Watch the TikTok video below:

SA debates the snack invention

The comment section turned into a pap and wors fan club, as social media users flooded the comment section sharing how brilliant his idea was. Many said it would be a filling snack while at the groove, hoping the man would supply popular grocery outlets. Some asked him how he came up with the idea, impressed by his creativity. Others promised to buy it in bulk for their families.

A man showed how he prepared his two-in-one meal in just 10 minutes. Image: @geduldauction

User @MbaliTracy asked:

"Can you add chakalaka in between the pap?"

User @Nadia added:

"I love both! My husband never wants pap. For me, it is a treat because my nanna, "Esther," always made it for us."

User @NalediPuane shared:

"😂Definitely, not an easy year for pap. If it isn't getting slapped with food colouring, it's getting married in community of property😭."

User @SammySoccerMom said:

"Someone said pap and wors married in community of property 😭😭 not COM being dragged into it."

User @Wavecharm shared:

"The fact that you said pap and wors 11 times in under 2 mins in the 2 videos total is amazing 🤣."

User @Indishi commented:

"You should have protected your invention 💯🔥. You'll soon see it in stores, and they're going to make profits with your idea 💡."

