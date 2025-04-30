A primary school teacher moved row-by-row in his class, tasting each learner's snacks, with them waiting patiently for their turns

The vibrant teacher joked around as he took a small piece from each, showering them with praise and joking about what could be added for better taste

The clip warmed the hearts of many social media users, who flooded the comment section, sharing their amusement and praising the teacher for teaching the kids to share

A teacher went to each child who called him to taste their snacks and gave amusing reviews. Image: @philelo.mudau8

Source: TikTok

Today's teachers make the learning enviroment seem fun and welcoming for learners, an act that makes them feel free around them. One local teacher had his whole class sitting with their lunch snacks, waiting for him to taste them.

The video was shared on his TikTok account @philelo.mudau8, attracting massive views and comments from social media users who loved his relationship with his learners.

The teacher tastes the learners' snacks

The clip starts with the teacher moving around the classroom while learners offer him a taste of their popcorn. He gets to each and gives feedback on what ingredient must be added and compliments those seasoned well, as the kids in one row sat in anticipation, waiting for their turns.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

When he got to the end of the first row, the second row was already calling for him to try theirs, and the teacher did not disappoint. He went to them and gave his reviews afterwards.

Watch the cute TikTok video below:

Mzansi loves the teacher and learners' bond

Social media users flooded the comment section, expressing their amusement. Many thanked him for ensuring he went to every child who called, saying they would have been disappointed if he did not.

Some expressed how much they loved the new generation of teachers, comparing them with the ones they had. Others saw the move as the teacher's way of building a good relationship and trust among each other.

Kids waited patiently to offer their teacher their snacks, and waited for a review. Image: @philelo.mudau8

Source: TikTok

User @Desiree maMdluli Sithole commented:

"I had a child I taught last year, everyday she was bringing me chocolate, continued this year. I had to tell her i don't eat sugar during the week, now she brings it every Friday 😂."

User @Phathutshedzo Konana shared:

"Nowadays teaching is beneficial shem😂."

User @L.A.H.J.A. K said:

"I like this thing. Teachers 🧑‍🏫 must just do this it’s a lesson to teach kids not to be stingy."

User @MSS added:

"Class party😂. Kids are so innocent.. but the class looks very dull.. no charts on the walls."

User @Amo commented:

"He has to eat to all of them otherwise!!even he’s full just to equalise the score 🤣🤣."

User @matrix shared:

"This is love."

3 Briefly News articles about learners

A Grade R learner told his mother he didn't want to return to his new school, begging her to take him to his old one.

A Grade 1 learner got a zero on his test, and when his parents asked him why, he said his brain light switches off when he gets to school and doesn't come on again.

A Grade 12 teacher arrived at an empty class after agreeing to help learners catch up on their schoolwork during the Easter holidays.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News